Sheffield United 1 Carlisle United 0: Rhian Brewster finally finds the net

Brewster’s first goal for the club since his £23million transfer from Liverpool last summer separated the two teams, giving Slavisa Jokanovic his first win as manager.

Billy Sharp had an early effort blocked and Kacper Lopata saw his towering header saved by Lukas Jensen.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Brewster opened the scoring in the 24th minute, applying the finish after Sharp’s shot was saved.

Sheffield United's Rhian Brewster celebrates after scoring. Picture: PA.

Full of confidence, Brewster also tried a 25-yard drive which was deflected just off target.

Lewis Guy had Carlisle’s best attempt in the first half with a shot from distance which was deflected wide.

Early in the second half, Gime Toure’s effort from the edge of the area went just wide and Manasse Mampala’s low shot was saved by Michael Verrips.

Brewster found space on the left-hand side of the area but he blasted his effort wide, before Mampala fired a shot on target but it was straight at Verrips, who saved comfortably.

Get in: Sheffield United's Rhian Brewster celebrates after scoring his first goal for the club in the 1-0 win over Carlisle United in the Carabao Cup. Picture: Zac Goodwin/PA Wire.

The same player then failed to hit the target with a shot from inside the area.

There was another let off for the hosts a minute from time when Tristan Abrahams headed over from a good position.

Jokanovic said: “I have to be satisfied as this is my first victory as manager of this club. I cannot say we played a perfect game. A lot of work is ahead of us.

“We have tried using players in different situations tonight. The quality is there. It’s an important moment for him (Brewster) with his first goal for the club. He can help us a lot this year.

Sheffield United's Rhian Brewster celebrates his goal with team-mates.

“He showed a lot of desire and tried to do everything he could.”

Goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale was not involved as talk about his future continues, but Jokanovic said: “There is nothing in his absence tonight. I’m giving people a chance tonight and Aaron is my first choice but if something happened I need to be ready.”

Carlisle boss Chris Beech was disappointed to head home out of the cup. He said: “I’m disappointed, to be honest, not to have drawn the game, but we didn’t so we’re out of the cup. They didn’t really carve us up and they didn’t have too many shots but they scored a good goal in the end and we couldn’t get ours. It’s a great learning curve for the younger ones and they will benefit from the experience. That was just the way we played to try and contain chances against us. We defended well, opened the game out, attacked well and looked like the stronger team finishing the game.”

Sheffield United: Verrips, Basham, Lopata, Gordon (Norwood 64), Bogle, Freeman, Brunt, Norrington-Davies, Brewster, Sharp (McBurnie 46), Smith (Jebbison 64). Unused substitutes: Baldock, Lowe, Foderingham, Osborn.

Carlisle: Jensen, Tanner, Feeney, Armer, Riley, Guy, Dixon (Dickenson 63), Charters (Mellish 62), Bell (Abrahams 72), Toure, Mampala. Unused substitutes: Norman, McDonald, Alessandra, Whelan.

Referee: J Oldham (England).