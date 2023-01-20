TAKEOVER talk, a seemingly endless succession of injuries, Covid postponements, training ground issues and now a transfer embargo.

It is to Paul Heckingbottom's immense credit that extenuating factors which have had the potential to derail Sheffield United's remarkable progress under him since late 2021 have not done so.

He has steadfastly focused on the things he can control - and how.This was a game which saw the Blades exhibit their stylish traits going forward in the first half.

The only goal came in just the fourth minute, when Daniel Jebbison, making his first start at Bramall Lane since May 2021, marked it by scoring his maiden goal at S2.

Sheffield United's Daniel Jebbison scores in the fourth minute during their Sky Bet Championship match against Hull City at Bramall Lane. Picture: Andrew Yates / Sportimage

In the second half, United collectively rolled up sleeves to see the game out. This is a team for all weathers. A team 14 points clear of third place.

Hull injected some late pressure but a thoroughly stupid dismissal for a head-butt five minutes from time from substitute Benjamin Tetteh on Oli McBurnie, ended their hopes.

In the process, they lost on the road for the first time under Liam Rosenior - their previous away reverse was on October 9. A six-match unbeaten league run also went south.

Beforehand, Rosenior said that the Blades were a benchmark for his side and while the second period will have appeased him more than the first, there was no gloss on a week which has seen owner Acun Ilicali celebrate a year in charge.

Two names instantly grabbed the attention on the teamsheet in the shape of Jebbison and Aaron Connolly, with the latter given a full debut by City - his previous competitive start was on Good Friday last year.

It proved Jebbison's night, with the young striker justifying Heckingbottom's faith in starting him with a mature showing. It certainly wasn't Connolly's. The loanee missed a huge early chance on an occasion when little went right. A bad Friday.

Jebbison’s goal may have been the difference in the first half, but the contributions of others in red and white were every bit as important.

It should have been no surprise that Iliman Ndiaye - who increasingly looks like a player who has got the measure of the Championship - was at the top of the list.

His close control and instinctive ability to find space was masterful at times, while nuggets of quality also arrived from Sander Berge. Jayden Bogle also had a field day down the right.

Bogle and Anel Ahmedhodzic opened up that avenue early on with the ball inexorably gravitating to the lurking Ndiaye and his low shot deflected nicely into the path of Jebbison, who could scarcely believe his fortune before coolly steering the ball home from close range.

Hull - with their best central defender in Jacob Greaves operating at left-back - did not look like a side boasting such an outstanding recent away record in the first half, certainly defensively.

That said, they should have been level courtesy of Connolly, who lacked confidence in shooting at Foderingham when set clear by Estupinan.

Against a side in such sound order, such opportunities are precious cargo and Hull were entitled to be grateful that there was no further damage by the interval.

A punt forward from Foderingham caught out their backline with Bogle in the clear, with Alfie Jones making a key last-ditch block.

Between the posts, Matt Ingram also earned his keep to block a fierce strike by Jebbison, fed by a slick Berge switch pass and turn away Tommy Doyle’s precision curler, while Berge should have done better with a header after more clever build-up.

The one concern for the hosts was the fact that Doyle, Oli Norwood and Ahmedhodzic all incurred first-half bookings. But Hull had clearly more to think about.

Support from their 2,700 travelling contingent was not in short supply.United continued to look the more likely with pressure ending with Doyle unleashing a goalbound drive which McLoughlin managed to divert for a corner.

The hosts’ inability to put the game to bed provided some encouragement for Hull, who rung the changes a few minutes after the hour mark. The night of one who stayed on in Connolly was summed up when he blazed a shot into the night sky.

United lacked the swagger of the first period, but their game management was good and their backline relatively unflustered.

The direct running of Ryan Longman down the right gave City hope in particular, but the chance they craved stubbornly would not arrive.

Ndiaye’s judgement was awry when picked out by in front of goal before Heckingbottom called for more seniority in McBurnie - making his return from injury after a month out - and Chris Basham to see the game out.

Tetteh’s stupid red card made the job that much easier.

Sheffield United: Foderingham; Ahmedhodzic, Egan, Robinson; Bogle, Norwood, Doyle (Osborn 70), Lowe; Berge (Basham 81), Ndiaye (McBurnie 81); Jebbison (Sharp 70). Substitutes unused: Davies, Couibaly, McAtee.

Hull City: Ingram; Coyle (Tufan 63), A Jones, McLoughlin, Greaves (Elder 70); Seri, Docherty (Tetteh 63); Christie, Connolly, Slater (Longman 63); Estupinan. Substitutes unused: Woods, Smith, Lo-Tutala.

