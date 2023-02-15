sfgsfdg

The top of the Championship table certainly looks a bit more interesting after Wednesday's developments at Bramall Lane at any rate.

The gap between second and third is down to seven points - Sheffield United do have a game in hand over Middlesbrough, that said - but on this evidence at any rate, there might be a bit of sport.

There was controversy when referee Andre Marriner failed to play a home advantage ahead of Middlesbrough's third goal, a second strike for the excellent Cameron Archer - with Heckingbottom dismissed for his protests - but there was no disputing the merit of Boro's victory.

Michael Carrick's side have produced some stellar results since his arrival. This was right at the top of the list against a side who were unbeaten in 14 matches in all competitions, with their last defeat coming before the World Cup hiatus.

After setbacks at two form sides in Burnley and Sunderland this winter, Boro showed they had learnt and displayed they are a very good side in the process.

They might not have blown the doors wide open in terms of the top-two race, but the door is at least ajar after their 12th league win in 16 matches under Carrick.

Almost 12 months ago, another game of magnitude between these two ended in an emphatic home victory, sweetened from a home perspective by chants of 'Wilder, what's the score' on Chris Wilder's first return to S2.

The latest encounter would find out if Boro's bruises had truly healed. They clearly have.

United started the game in express, ultra-intense fashion and got their goal and it was almost as if the hosts were affronted by the notion that automatic promotion was anything other than a two-horse race.

It was breathless stuff and it made Boro’s response all the more meaningful.

After weathering an early storm, they started to get a toehold in the game and finally conjured a wonderful leveller.

The first half ultimately saw both sides exhibit plenty of reasons why they were second and third in the table respectively and it was an absorbing watch which lived up to the game’s big billing.

Early on, the signs looked rather more ominous for Boro at a bit of a bogey venue. They fell behind to Oli McBurnie header’s - with the Blades striker inexplicably being marked by Chuba Akpom instead of a Boro defender from Jack Robinson’s booming long throw.

The hosts laid siege and Boro looked susceptible to going under just like last season. Zack Steffen denied James McAtee and Iliman Ndiaye in quick succession after the visitors’ rearguard was opened up in a thrilling turbo-changed United opening.

Boro regrouped and started to pose significant problems of their own on the counter, led by the bewitching movement of Akpom, which United struggled with all night and the searing pace of Archer. Marcus Forss and Riley McGree also stuck their hand up.

The Teessiders had joy down United’s left in particular with Forss blasting over from McGree’s cutback when he should have done better.

It was a warning United didn’t heed. Forss beat Max Lowe too easily and played in the untracked Akpom and his finish was indicative of a player enjoying a goals spree with his crisp low shot flying in, his 19th of the campaign.

Back came United with McBurnie firing off target and Steffen denying Ndiaye and Jayden Bogle before Wes Fotheringham excelled to turn away Akpom’s downward shot as Boro opened up the hosts - and there was still time for McGree to go close before the break.

The stage was set for a fascinating second half and a big 45 minutes in seasons of both.

Attacking the Kop, United’s first foray saw Oli Norwood fire over from distance, while Boro played in front of their big bank of travelling support.

Norwood then produced a contribution which was rather more fateful.

Ryan Giles surged forward and Norwood, in an attempt to clear the danger, slid the ball into the path of Archer, who unleashed a thumping near-post drive which flew past Foderingham.

Play switched to the other end with Ahmedhodzic testing Steffen at his near post before the defender made a fine saving challenge to deny Archer as Boro countered as the end-to-end action continued where the first half left off.

Boro had the momentum and would get their key third, but not without controversy.

Hayden Hackney challenged McAtee with Marriner unmoved by home protests for a foul. The ball eventually got loose and the Boro midfielder surged forward and supplied Archer for a coolly taken third, with Heckingbottom’s protests seeing him receive his marching orders.

Sheffield United: Foderingham; Ahmedhodzic (Jebbison 67), Egan, Robinson; Bogle, Norwood (Osborn 78), McAtee, Lowe; Berge, Ndiaye; McBurnie. Substitutes unused: Davies, Fleck, Basham, Coulibaly, Clark.

Middlesbrough: Steffen; Smith, Fry, Lenihan, Giles; Howson, Hackney; Forss (Ramsey 82), Akpom, McGree (Mowatt 90); Archer (Crooks 82). Substitutes unused: Barlaser, McNair, Roberts, Bola.