Sheffield United academy graduate makes immediate impression in MLS
The 21-year-old swapped South Yorkshire for Canada last month when he left the Blades to join the MLS outfit. He joined Toronto on a deal that runs the course of the 2025 season, with an option to extend for the 2026 and 2027 campaigns.
He was handed his MLS debut at the weekend in a 1-0 win over New England Revolution and impressed Toronto’s head coach John Herdman.
As reported by the Globe and Mail, Herdman said: "Yeah, I mean he looks like he’s a seasoned veteran in MLS. He’s got huge self-belief and he just brings a different presence to our backline.
“He’s just this young, sprightly, confident lad who’s bringing a bit of a comedy element to the team as well. I’ve enjoyed some of his off-field antics; he’s a funny lad."
Gomis joined Sheffield United in 2018 having previously represented Évreux FC 27 in his native France. He did not make a senior breakthrough at Bramall Lane but did gain senior experience with loan spells at Bradford (Park Avenue) and Beerschot.
He joined Toronto following a successful trial period and the club’s general manager Jason Hernandez said Gomis “quickly demonstrated his quality”.
Hernandez said: “We are delighted to add Nicksoen to our club after a successful preseason trial. Nicksoen quickly demonstrated his quality in defence and integrated seamlessly into our first team environment.
"He arrives with a strong pedigree, having formative years at distinguished European platforms. We are confident he will continue to grow within the team over the 2024 season and beyond.”