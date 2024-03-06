The 21-year-old swapped South Yorkshire for Canada last month when he left the Blades to join the MLS outfit. He joined Toronto on a deal that runs the course of the 2025 season, with an option to extend for the 2026 and 2027 campaigns.

He was handed his MLS debut at the weekend in a 1-0 win over New England Revolution and impressed Toronto’s head coach John Herdman.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As reported by the Globe and Mail, Herdman said: "Yeah, I mean he looks like he’s a seasoned veteran in MLS. He’s got huge self-belief and he just brings a different presence to our backline.

Nicksoen Gomis cut his teeth within Sheffield United's academy. Image: George Wood/Getty Images

“He’s just this young, sprightly, confident lad who’s bringing a bit of a comedy element to the team as well. I’ve enjoyed some of his off-field antics; he’s a funny lad."

Gomis joined Sheffield United in 2018 having previously represented Évreux FC 27 in his native France. He did not make a senior breakthrough at Bramall Lane but did gain senior experience with loan spells at Bradford (Park Avenue) and Beerschot.

He joined Toronto following a successful trial period and the club’s general manager Jason Hernandez said Gomis “quickly demonstrated his quality”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hernandez said: “We are delighted to add Nicksoen to our club after a successful preseason trial. Nicksoen quickly demonstrated his quality in defence and integrated seamlessly into our first team environment.