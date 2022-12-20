The Reds and Blades - on a good run of form - have no less than four player nominations apiece, with votes also for Hull City (2) and Sheffield Wednesday (1). Here's the latest line-up…
Goalkeeper
Cameron Dawson (Sheffield Wednesday) – Made his point emphatically in his first league game for the club in two years, saving the Owls' bacon with a key late penalty save. Fully justified being given the nod ahead of David Stockdale.
Defence
Lewie Coyle (Hull City) – Got through a spate of work on the right against Sunderland and was a good outlet.
Anel Ahmedhodzic (Sheffield United) – One of the most consistent players on the Yorkshire football scene so far this season. Wonderfully assured, as he was at Wigan. Made a key late goal-saving tackle.
John Egan (Sheffield United) – Commanding both in attack and in defence and helped himself to a key goal at Wigan.
Mads Andersen (Barnsley) – Dominant, unflustered and in control. Arguably League One's stand-out defender.
Liam Kitching (Barnsley) – Hit some great diagonals to Jordan Williams against Burton and is another Reds player in good working order.
Midfield
Ryan Woods (Hull City) – Pulled the strings against Sunderland and showed the talent he has. Set up City's equaliser.
Luca Connell (Barnsley) – Just edges out team-mate Herbie Kane after an imposing performance against Burton.
Iliman Ndiaye (Sheffield United) – Having a ball in 2022-23 and Wigan struggled to handle him for spells. A real box of tricks and set up Sharp's winner.
Forwards
Devante Cole (Barnsley) – Continued his outstanding campaign under Michael Duff with a close-range double to take his season's tally to eight. A player who has been rejuvenated this term, quite simply.
Billy Sharp (Sheffield United) – Making up for lost time with two goals in his past two games on the Championship's resumption. Form can be temporary, but class is permanent.
Manager
Michael Duff (Barnsley) – His Reds side are solid, consistent, durable and professional at the minute and have won their last five league matches. Good numbers at a good juncture.