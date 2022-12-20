STELLAR showings from Barnsley and Sheffield United in our final Yorkshire Post Team of the Week before the festive season.

The Reds and Blades - on a good run of form - have no less than four player nominations apiece, with votes also for Hull City (2) and Sheffield Wednesday (1). Here's the latest line-up…

Goalkeeper

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cameron Dawson (Sheffield Wednesday) – Made his point emphatically in his first league game for the club in two years, saving the Owls' bacon with a key late penalty save. Fully justified being given the nod ahead of David Stockdale.

Sheffield United's John Egan celebrates scoring their side's first goal of the game during the Sky Bet Championship match at the DW Stadium, Wigan. Picture: Tim Goode/PA Wire.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Defence

Lewie Coyle (Hull City) – Got through a spate of work on the right against Sunderland and was a good outlet.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Anel Ahmedhodzic (Sheffield United) – One of the most consistent players on the Yorkshire football scene so far this season. Wonderfully assured, as he was at Wigan. Made a key late goal-saving tackle.

John Egan (Sheffield United) – Commanding both in attack and in defence and helped himself to a key goal at Wigan.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ryan Woods of Hull City (Photo by Charlotte Tattersall/Getty Images)

Mads Andersen (Barnsley) – Dominant, unflustered and in control. Arguably League One's stand-out defender.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Liam Kitching (Barnsley) – Hit some great diagonals to Jordan Williams against Burton and is another Reds player in good working order.

Midfield

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ryan Woods (Hull City) – Pulled the strings against Sunderland and showed the talent he has. Set up City's equaliser.

Michael Duff, manager of Barnsley. (Photo by Clive Mason/Getty Images)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Luca Connell (Barnsley) – Just edges out team-mate Herbie Kane after an imposing performance against Burton.

Iliman Ndiaye (Sheffield United) – Having a ball in 2022-23 and Wigan struggled to handle him for spells. A real box of tricks and set up Sharp's winner.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Forwards

Devante Cole (Barnsley) – Continued his outstanding campaign under Michael Duff with a close-range double to take his season's tally to eight. A player who has been rejuvenated this term, quite simply.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Billy Sharp (Sheffield United) – Making up for lost time with two goals in his past two games on the Championship's resumption. Form can be temporary, but class is permanent.

Manager

Advertisement Hide Ad