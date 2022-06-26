Sheffield United and Hull City target signs for Burnley in reported £4m deal

The 22-year-old forward, who was named League One player of the season, scored 20 goals and provided 13 assists last season as MK Dons finished third and missed out on automatic promotion by one point.

The player had been attracting interest from a host of EFL clubs, with the Blades and Hull reportedly among his admirers.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Burnley were relegated from the Premier League last season but will be seeking an immediate return to the top flight, with Twine's arrival an early boost for recently-appointed manager Vincent Kompany.

SCOTT TWINE: Has joined Burnley from MK Dons. Picture: Getty Images.

"I am buzzing. I have definitely made the right decision joining Burnley," said Twine, who cost the Clarets £4m, according to reports.

"I spoke in depth with the manager and his plans are exciting, it was a no-brainer for me to sign. I can’t wait to get started and it feels like the right place for me."

Kompany added: "We are delighted to have brought Scott to the Club. He's an exciting young player that will help us in the short-term process and in the long-term project at Burnley.