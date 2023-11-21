All Sections
Sheffield United and Newcastle United receive boost as Premier League clubs vote against loan ban

Premier League clubs have reportedly voted against a ban on loans within the same ownership group.
Tom Coates
By Tom Coates
Published 21st Nov 2023, 16:45 GMT
Updated 21st Nov 2023, 16:45 GMT
Sheffield United are part of a multi-club model. Image: Jan Kruger/Getty Images
Sheffield United are part of a multi-club model. Image: Jan Kruger/Getty Images

A vote was held in London regarding the proposed ban, which would have prevented associated clubs moving players between themselves.

The measure was recommended in order to safeguard the Premier League’s integrity, as well as to provide time for a permanent solution.

However, according to The Athletic, the vote did not generate enough support to pass.

13 of the clubs in the top flight were said to be in favour of the ban, but this was not a high enough number for the threshold to be met as a two-thirds majority is required.

There are various multi-club models involving English clubs, with Sheffield United among those part of one.

The United World Group oversees clubs including the Blades, Belgian side Beerschot and French outfit Châteauroux.

Sheffield United duo Femi Seriki and Ismaila Coulibaly have both spent time on loan at Beerschot in recent years.

Newcastle United could also benefit from the ban not passing, as it means they will be able to loan players from clubs associated with the Public Investment Fund.

Other clubs involved in ownership groups include Manchester City and Crystal Palace.

