Sheffield United and Rotherham United managers tip their local rivals for successful Championship seasons

The managers of Rotherham United and Sheffield United both expect the other to achieve his objective this season.

The Millers' aim is to stay in the Championship, the Blades' to get out of it. A 0-0 draw at New York Stadium nudged the hosts a point closer to safety and the visitors a step nearer automatic promotion.

"That performance certainly follows on from Blackburn (a 4-0 win) and Watford (a 1-1 away draw)," was Sheffield United manager Paul Heckingbottom's assessment of Rotherham. "With us, that's three teams in the top six.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I think Matt (Taylor)'s now clear on how he sets the team up and what he wants to do.

"He's been able to bring a lot of players in during the window, he's been backed by the owner, which is great, and they've given themselves the best possible chance.

"You'd like to think that's three performances in a row, if they replicate those, they'll be looking up rather than down."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Middlesbrough closed the gap between Sheffield United and the play-off places to 10 points but the Blades have a game in hand. Taylor is convinced they will win automatic promotion.

"They're the second best team in the league by a mile from what I've seen," he said. "They've got constant quality, and experience and know-how for the level.

COMPLIMENTARY: Rotherham United manager Matt Taylor

"They're so hard to break down, they're strong in both boxes, they're excellent at set-pieces and they've got more ways of winning a game than just their plan A.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"If injured players come back, they're only going to get stronger.”

Centre-back Bailey Wright, one of three Rotherham debutants, suffered concussion seconds after coming on as a substitute and will miss Saturday’s league game at Blackpool.