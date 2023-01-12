1: Sheffield United WWWWDW (up one).United have had a grand Christmas and start to the New Year and that is reflected in the fact they are second in the Championship's latest six-match form guide. Look the part.2: Sheffield Wednesday DDWWWW (up two).Having a ball in league and cup and claimed the scalp of Newcastle in a memorable FA Cup upset at Hillsborough.Wednesday are 13 unbeaten at league level and last sampled defeat in early October.3: Middlesbrough WLWWWL (unchanged).Trounced in the cup by Brighton maybe, but league-wise, Boro are going great guns, but face some stiff challenges ahead.Boro, who have won six of their last seven league outings, face Millwall, Sunderland and Watford in their next three games. Fourth in the Championship's current six-match guide.4: Barnsley WWDWLL (down three).Back-to-back losses to start the New Year in league and cup, although the Reds have only lost successive league matches just once so far in 2022-23. They visit Charlton on Saturday.5: Doncaster Rovers LWLWWL (unchanged).Consecutive home wins steadied the ship after a rough Boxing Day, with Rovers edging out at Richie Wellens's Leyton Orient last time out.Danny Schofield's side still have play-off hope if they improve their consistency levels.6: Hull City DDDWWL (up three).Without a win in seven matches on home soil, but other statistics are more favourable.City have lost just once in eight league games under Liam Rosenior and look more of a team these days. A biggie at home to Huddersfield on Saturday.7: Bradford City LLLWWL (down one).Suffered a reality check on a controversial night against lowly Rochdale in midweek to dash hopes of a third straight home win for the first time in almost two years.City, whose home form is only the ninth best in League Two, are ranked a disappointing 20th in the latest divisional form guide over the past six league games.8: Huddersfield Town LLWWLL (up three).Jump up out of the basement courtesy of successive festive wins, although losses in league and cup since to start 2023 have been rather less well received.Town, whose away form is the worst in the Championship, now face three successive away games, starting at Hull on Saturday. A key time, for sure.9: Harrogate Town LWWLDL (down one).After a dramatic Boxing Day, three winless games have brought Harrogate back down to earth, but, relatively speaking, their League Two form is okay - certainly better than early season for sure.10: Leeds United LLLDDD (down three)Six matches without a win in all competitions, United only avoided another tale of cup woe, thanks to a last-gasp leveller at Cardiff on Sunday.All roads now lead to Aston Villa on Friday. Another big game. It's tight in the bottom half of the Premier League.11: Rotherham United LLDLLL (unchanged).Doing it tough, very tough.The Millers have won just once in their past 13 outings and ranked bottom in the Championship's latest six-match form guide.They have now won on home soil since mid-October either.