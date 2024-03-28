On this week’s podcast, Yorkshire Post football writers, Stuart Rayner and Leon Wobschall, join host Mark Singleton to cast their eye over the latest news and issues surrounding Yorkshire’s leading football clubs. They look at the fallout for both Harrogate Town and Bradford City following their latest derby meeting, as well as looking at Hull City’s chances of making the Championship play-offs.

Sheffield United’s future outside the Premier League also comes up for consideration, as does this weekend’s Easter programme which sees Championship, League One and League Two clubs play twice in four days.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Have a listen, see if you agree or now and get in touch with your own thoughts on ANY football-related matter, either down in the comments section below or via our social media channels including on Twitter and Facebook.