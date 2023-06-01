The Blades will make the short trip over to Derbyshire to take on Chesterfield on Saturday, July 15. They will then jet off for an overseas training camp before returning to England for visits to Rotherham United (July 25) and Derby County (July 29).

There is also likely to be a friendly against European opposition hosted at Bramall Lane in early August. Paul Heckingbottom’s men are preparing for Premier League football having secured promotion from the Championship last season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sheffield United’s club statement read: “United's pre-season preparations are beginning to take shape with three domestic friendlies now confirmed, in addition to a likely fixture against European opposition at Bramall Lane ahead of Premier League campaign beginning in August.

Paul Heckingbottom’s men are preparing for Premier League football. Image: George Wood/Getty Images

“Prior to departing for a training camp in Europe, the Blades will make the short trip to Derbyshire to face National League Chesterfield, who narrowly missed out on promotion to the EFL at Wembley recently. The trip to the Technique Stadium on Saturday 15th July will kick off at 3pm.

“Upon returning from overseas, United will then travel to the AESSEAL New York Stadium on Tuesday 25th July to face Matt Taylor's Rotherham United, kick-off 7pm, with another away game at Derby County scheduled to take place four days later on Saturday 29th July, kick-off 3pm.

“The pre-season schedule also includes a number of in-house and behind closed doors fixtures as the players build up their match minutes ahead of the top-flight action commencing over the weekend of Saturday 12th August.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"All ticketing and streaming details for the aforementioned domestic matches will be announced in due course. Additionally, friendly fixtures involving United's development and women's teams will be announced at a later date.”

Below are the fixtures announced so far:

July 15: Chesterfield (A), 3pm.

July 25: Rotherham United (A), 7pm.