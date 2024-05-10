CHRIS WILDER admits there will be some ‘disappointed’ players who won’t be offered contracts beyond this season by Sheffield United - but insists that a big refresh is essential if the club are to get one of their worst seasons in their modern history out of their systems.

Relegated United visit Everton on Saturday for their penultimate game of 2023-24 - a campaign which seen the club win just three games in 36 this term and conceded a joint Premier League record of 100 goals in a season.

Swindon Town, in a 43-game season, conceded the same amount of goals in 1993-94.

Wilder will finalise his retained list next week, with the number of contracted players whose deals expire extending comfortably into double figures.

Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder, who will step up his plans for a summer rebuild at the club following their swift return to the Sky Bet Championship. Photo: Zac Goodwin/PA Wire

Wilder said: “There’s going to be some casualties in there with what has happened this season. There will be some disappointed players who won’t be offered contracts.

"That’s part and parcel of the job and one we have to take seriously and make sure we get it as perfect as we possibly can.

"Some of those boys that have serviced the club outstandingly will move onto pastures new and then it’s about bringing those new guys in who will hopefully have the same effect as the players who will be departing as well.

"It’s come to the stage where the cycle for a few of those guys (is over). Possibly they understand and accept that maybe their time at the club is up.

"I think it just needs a freshening up from a supporters’ point of view as well. They need to see fresh players coming in and this is no criticism of the players that will be departing.

"It needs a big refresh and rebuild for us to go again.”

On the recruitment front, United face a huge summer window in their quest to rebuild a new look side, with the club having confirmed a significant restructure ahead of a key close season.

Mike Allen will be taking up the position of head of recruitment, overseeing a new look department which will include former player Jamie Hoyland, who has been appointed as the club's new first team chief scout.

Wilder added: “I am delighted to get both boys in, we have taken our time and interviewed quite a few people on it and they were the two standout characters.

"So we’re delighted for them both to help us in arguably one of the biggest windows I’d say that the club has had in the last ten years.