Wilder went to see the officials after Sheffield United were beaten by Crystal Palace last month and was left unhappy by the sight of an assistant eating a sandwich.

Speaking to BBC Radio Sheffield, Wilder said: “It’s yet again another ridiculous performance from the referee. Every 50/50 or tight decision goes against us and if that’s what we’re going to have to deal with between now and the end of the season, we’re going to deal with it.

“But I’m not just going to go under the radar and not say anything. I’ve been to see the referee and I’ve told him that.

Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder has been fined. Image: David Rogers/Getty Images

“One of his assistants was eating a sandwich at the time, which I thought was a complete lack of respect. Hopefully he enjoyed his sandwich while he was talking to a Premier League manager.”

A statement issued by the FA read: “Chris Wilder has been fined £11,500 for media comments that came after Sheffield United’s game against Crystal Palace in the Premier League on Tuesday 30 January

“It was alleged that the manager’s comments constitute improper conduct in that they imply bias and/or attack the integrity of the referee, or referees generally, and/or bring the game into disrepute.