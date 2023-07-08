All Sections
News you can trust since 1754
BREAKING
Just Stop Oil disrupt Wimbledon with ‘orange confetti & jigsaw pieces’
Empire Cinema group enters administration - full list of closures
One child dies and woman arrested after Land Rover crashes into school
Seven children injured after car crashes into primary school
Chris Pincher scandal: Ex-Tory MP to face eight-week suspension
Taylor Swift The Eras Tour: new UK dates added & how to get tickets

Sheffield United, Burnley and Southampton reportedly interested in Manchester United's Amad Diallo following Sunderland loan spell

Sheffield United are reportedly interested in signing Manchester United winger Amad Diallo on loan.
Tom Coates
By Tom Coates
Published 8th Jul 2023, 15:31 BST
Updated 8th Jul 2023, 15:31 BST

The Blades are yet to bolster their ranks ahead of the 2023/24 season, although Football Insider have claimed they are “ready” to take the Ivory Coast international on loan.

However, the report also states there is interest from Burnley and Southampton, and that Sunderland would “love” to have the 20-year-old back following his loan spell at the Stadium of Light.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Diallo lit up the second tier last season, making 37 league appearances for the Black Cats and scoring 13 goals as they booked a place in the play-offs. He joined his parent club Manchester United from Atalanta in 2021, although has managed just nine outings for the Red Devils.

Diallo lit up the second tier last season. Image: Naomi Baker/Getty ImagesDiallo lit up the second tier last season. Image: Naomi Baker/Getty Images
Diallo lit up the second tier last season. Image: Naomi Baker/Getty Images
Related topics:Manchester UnitedSouthamptonSunderlandBurnley