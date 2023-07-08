The Blades are yet to bolster their ranks ahead of the 2023/24 season, although Football Insider have claimed they are “ready” to take the Ivory Coast international on loan.

However, the report also states there is interest from Burnley and Southampton, and that Sunderland would “love” to have the 20-year-old back following his loan spell at the Stadium of Light.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Diallo lit up the second tier last season, making 37 league appearances for the Black Cats and scoring 13 goals as they booked a place in the play-offs. He joined his parent club Manchester United from Atalanta in 2021, although has managed just nine outings for the Red Devils.