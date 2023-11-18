Sheffield United confirm departure of goalkeeper who insists he can now get career 'back on track'
Despite building experience across a string of loan spells at clubs including Carlisle United and Scunthorpe United, Dewhurst found senior opportunities hard to come by at Bramall Lane.
He has now dropped into the fifth tier and has been handed the number 31 shirt at his new club.
Speaking to the official Wealdstone website, he said: “I’m delighted, it’s a chance to get my career back on track and hopefully help the club get back to where they want to be at the end of the season.
"I’ve spoken to the manager and he’s given me his visions for myself and the rest of the team.
“I like to think I’m good with the ball at my feet and every keeper has to be a good shot-stopper.
"Hopefully I can put all of those attributes into the game.”