Sheffield United confirm pre-season friendlies with Rotherham United and Chesterfield among opponents
Blades boss Chris Wilder has been tasked with picking players up from the floor and dusting them down for a campaign back in the second tier. With changed to the squad being promised, friendlies may be key to get the new-look side clicking.
Sheffield United will visit National League side York City on July 13, before making the short journey to Chesterfield on July 20. Harrogate Town are also among the clubs set to face the Blades, with an evening fixture scheduled for July 23.
There will also be a short journey to the New York Stadium on July 27, to take on Rotherham United. Like the Blades, the Millers are undergoing a revamp following a dismal 2023/24 season.
Sheffield United tend to have at least one fixture against a high-profile European opponent, usually held at Bramall Lane. Last year, the club rounded off pre-season with a 3-0 home defeat to VfB Stuttgart.
In a statement, Sheffield United confirmed additional matches may be added to the schedule and that all announced fixtures are subject to change. Ticket details for games announced so far will be released at a later date.
Below is Sheffield United’s pre-season schedule, as it stands.
Saturday, July 13: York City (A), 3pm
Saturday, July 20: Chesterfield (A), 3pm
Tuesday, July 23: Harrogate Town (A), 7pm
Saturday, July 27: Rotherham United (A), 3pm
