Sheffield United defender makes late loan move to Motherwell after penning new Blades deal
The 20-year-old is well thought of at Bramall Lane and has been handed a new Blades contract as well as a loan opportunity. His new deal runs until the summer of 2027.
He has made two senior appearances for Sheffield United, having made the move to South Yorkshire from non-league side Hornchurch. His new club, Motherwell, currently sit ninth in the Scottish top flight.
Motherwell boss Stuart Kettlewell said: “We have been tracking Jili and I’m please to have him on board. He is another bright prospect, who has attracted a number of clubs so far in his career.
“This is a move we’re excited by at the club and feel he can add something to the squad.”
Sheffield United’s statement read: “Jili Buyabu has committed his long-term future to the Blades, penning a new contract until the summer of 2027 and will now further his development with a loan spell in the SPL.
“The exciting wing-back, who has two senior appearances to his name, including one this term, has subsequently joined Motherwell until the end of the season, making the switch to Fir Park with immediate effect ahead of the transfer deadline in Scotland.
“Buyabu joined the Blades from Hornchurch in December 2021 and having impressed in the development age groups previously, he has now caught the eye of boss Chris Wilder whilst training with the first team.”