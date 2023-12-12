Sheffield United dominate after Premier League breakthrough, Leeds United, Sheffield Wednesday and Barnsley all well stocked - Team of the Week
Here’s the line-up in a 4-2-3-1 formation.
Goalkeeper
Ben Killip (Barnsley)
Plenty of competition this week, from Cameron Dawson and Louis Jones in particular, but the Reds keeper gets the nod following arguably his best performance for the club at Reading.
Defence
Andre Brooks (Sheffield United)
Another game, another standing ovation from the Bramall Lane crowd, with the youngster backing up his excellent performance against Liverpool with another fine show versus Brentford.
Mael de Devigney (Barnsley)
Starting to show consistency with the Frenchman steady and quietly effective in Berkshire.
Anel Ahmedhodzic (Sheffield United)
Captain’s knock from the centre-half, en route to a big moment in United’s season.
Joe Rodon (Leeds United)
Another week, another inclusion, with the class act again showing leadership aplenty at Blackburn. One of the Championship’s best defenders, for sure.
Midfield
Will Vaulks (Sheffield Wednesday)
Backed up his display against Blackburn with another authoritative showing in the Potteries as Wednesday galvanised their survival fight.
David Kasumu (Huddersfield Town)
Another player in strong form, with the combative anchorman again impressive against Bristol City.
Attacking midfield/wing
Crysencio Summerville (Leeds United)
Did not hit the stellar heights he is capable of, but still scored a wonderful goal to take his season’s tally to nine. Touch of class at Ewood Park.
James McAtee (Sheffield United)
Made the difference with a stunner against Brentford and will be a big player in any concerted Blades’ renaissance.
Forward
Cameron Archer (Sheffield United)
Troubled the Bees coming in from out wide and down the middle. Good stuff.
Manager/head coach
Chris Wilder (Sheffield United)
An obvious choice. Welcome home to one of United’s own.