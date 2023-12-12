All Sections
Sheffield United dominate after Premier League breakthrough, Leeds United, Sheffield Wednesday and Barnsley all well stocked - Team of the Week

FIVE clubs are represented in our latest Yorkshire Post Team of the Week, with Sheffield United taking pride of place with four player nominations.
Leon Wobschall
By Leon Wobschall
Published 12th Dec 2023, 13:15 GMT

Here’s the line-up in a 4-2-3-1 formation.

Goalkeeper

Ben Killip (Barnsley)

Matchwinner James McAtee of Sheffield United celebrates scoring the winning goal against Brentford (Picture: Simon Bellis / Sportimage)Matchwinner James McAtee of Sheffield United celebrates scoring the winning goal against Brentford (Picture: Simon Bellis / Sportimage)
Plenty of competition this week, from Cameron Dawson and Louis Jones in particular, but the Reds keeper gets the nod following arguably his best performance for the club at Reading.

Defence

Andre Brooks (Sheffield United)

Another game, another standing ovation from the Bramall Lane crowd, with the youngster backing up his excellent performance against Liverpool with another fine show versus Brentford.

Will Vaulks is putting in some impressive performances for the Owls (Picture: Steve Ellis)Will Vaulks is putting in some impressive performances for the Owls (Picture: Steve Ellis)
Mael de Devigney (Barnsley)

Starting to show consistency with the Frenchman steady and quietly effective in Berkshire.

Anel Ahmedhodzic (Sheffield United)

Captain’s knock from the centre-half, en route to a big moment in United’s season.

Crysencio Summerville scored another cracker for Leeds United against Blackburn (Picture: Bruce Rollinson)Crysencio Summerville scored another cracker for Leeds United against Blackburn (Picture: Bruce Rollinson)
Joe Rodon (Leeds United)

Another week, another inclusion, with the class act again showing leadership aplenty at Blackburn. One of the Championship’s best defenders, for sure.

Midfield

Will Vaulks (Sheffield Wednesday)

Chris Wilder celebrated his first win since returning as manager of Sheffield United (Picture: Darren Staples / Sportimage)Chris Wilder celebrated his first win since returning as manager of Sheffield United (Picture: Darren Staples / Sportimage)
Backed up his display against Blackburn with another authoritative showing in the Potteries as Wednesday galvanised their survival fight.

David Kasumu (Huddersfield Town)

Another player in strong form, with the combative anchorman again impressive against Bristol City.

Attacking midfield/wing

Crysencio Summerville (Leeds United)

Did not hit the stellar heights he is capable of, but still scored a wonderful goal to take his season’s tally to nine. Touch of class at Ewood Park.

James McAtee (Sheffield United)

Made the difference with a stunner against Brentford and will be a big player in any concerted Blades’ renaissance.

Forward

Cameron Archer (Sheffield United)

Troubled the Bees coming in from out wide and down the middle. Good stuff.

Manager/head coach

Chris Wilder (Sheffield United)

An obvious choice. Welcome home to one of United’s own.

