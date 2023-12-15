THE go-to football show that covers all ELEVEN of Yorkshire’s Premier League and Football League clubs - Sheffield United, Huddersfield Town, Hull City, Leeds United, Middlesbrough, Rotherham United, Sheffield Wednesday, Barnsley, Bradford City, Doncaster Rovers and Harrogate Town.

On this week’s show – Episode 125 – The YP’s football writing team of Stuart Rayner and Leon Wobschall hook up with host Mark Singleton to discuss the latest issues in and around the Yorkshire football scene.

They start in the Premier League to discuss whether Sheffield United have already turned a corner on the returning Chris Wilder following a very welcome win over Brentford.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In the Championship, do Leeds United need some reinforcements as they head into the New Year and will Hull City’s win at Middlesbrough prove a significant moment for both teams?

.

Huddersfield Town’s troubles continue under Darren Moore as they hover above the drop zone, in which Sheffield Wednesday and Rotherham United remain rooted after midweek setbacks, new Millers boss Leam Richardson suffering defeat in his first game in charge.

Have a listen, see if you agree or now and get in touch with your own thoughts on ANY football-related matter, either down in the comments section below or via our social media channels including on Twitter and Facebook.