Sheffield United gain hope, Leeds United stutter, Hull City's pivotal win and the Championship relegation battle facing Huddersfield Town, Sheffield Wednesday and Rotherham United - The YP FootballTalk Podcast
On this week’s show – Episode 125 – The YP’s football writing team of Stuart Rayner and Leon Wobschall hook up with host Mark Singleton to discuss the latest issues in and around the Yorkshire football scene.
They start in the Premier League to discuss whether Sheffield United have already turned a corner on the returning Chris Wilder following a very welcome win over Brentford.
In the Championship, do Leeds United need some reinforcements as they head into the New Year and will Hull City’s win at Middlesbrough prove a significant moment for both teams?
Huddersfield Town’s troubles continue under Darren Moore as they hover above the drop zone, in which Sheffield Wednesday and Rotherham United remain rooted after midweek setbacks, new Millers boss Leam Richardson suffering defeat in his first game in charge.
