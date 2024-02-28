All Sections
News you can trust since 1754
BREAKING

Sheffield United hanging in, Leeds United's title race, Barnsley's top-two dream and Hull City, Bradford City and Harrogate Town's play-off chances - The YP FootballTalk Podcast

THE go-to football show that covers all ELEVEN of Yorkshire’s Premier League and Football League clubs - Sheffield United, Huddersfield Town, Hull City, Leeds United, Middlesbrough, Rotherham United, Sheffield Wednesday, Barnsley, Bradford City, Doncaster Rovers and Harrogate Town.
By YP Sport
Published 28th Feb 2024, 17:18 GMT

On this week’s show, The YP’s football writers, Stuart Rayner and Leon Wobschall, join host Mark Singleton to discuss everything from Premier League to League Two football.

They start off in the top-flight and assessing the further dent to Sheffield United’s already-slim hopes of avoiding relegation following their 1-0 defeat to Wolves.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

In the Championship, Leeds United now find themselves in a title race after getting the better of one-time runaway leaders Leicester City for the second time this season.

..
.

Hull City continue to show play-off form while, in League One, Barnsley are emerging as genuine contenders for the top two after getting the better of promnotion rivals Derby County.

In League Two, our panel assess the play-off chances of both Bradford City and Harrogate Town.

PLUS Stuart and Leon pick their respective Team of the Week and Player of the Week

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Have a listen, see if you agree or now and get in touch with your own thoughts on ANY football-related matter, either down in the comments section below or via our social media channels including on Twitter and Facebook.

You can also listen to our show via your own preferred podcast provider, including Apple, Google, Spotify, PocketCast and many more.

Related topics:BarnsleyPremier LeagueRotherham UnitedFootball LeagueHuddersfield Town