Sheffield United hanging in, Leeds United's title race, Barnsley's top-two dream and Hull City, Bradford City and Harrogate Town's play-off chances - The YP FootballTalk Podcast
On this week’s show, The YP’s football writers, Stuart Rayner and Leon Wobschall, join host Mark Singleton to discuss everything from Premier League to League Two football.
They start off in the top-flight and assessing the further dent to Sheffield United’s already-slim hopes of avoiding relegation following their 1-0 defeat to Wolves.
In the Championship, Leeds United now find themselves in a title race after getting the better of one-time runaway leaders Leicester City for the second time this season.
Hull City continue to show play-off form while, in League One, Barnsley are emerging as genuine contenders for the top two after getting the better of promnotion rivals Derby County.
In League Two, our panel assess the play-off chances of both Bradford City and Harrogate Town.
PLUS Stuart and Leon pick their respective Team of the Week and Player of the Week …
Have a listen, see if you agree or now and get in touch with your own thoughts on ANY football-related matter, either down in the comments section below or via our social media channels including on Twitter and Facebook.
You can also listen to our show via your own preferred podcast provider, including Apple, Google, Spotify, PocketCast and many more.