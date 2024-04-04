Sheffield United looked to have found the winning formula only to be denied by Fulham in a 3-3 draw at Bramall Lane meaning they now sit 10 points from safety with nine games remaining and ahead of Thuesday’s trip to Anfield to take on Premier League high-fliers, Liverpool. Is there any hope of survival?

Continuing the theme of those teams from the White Rose struggling down the bottom of the standings, Stuart Rayner, Leon Wobschall and host Mark Singleton also discuss the survival chances of Huddersfield Town and Sheffield Wednesday.

Also, it is time to salute the patience of both fans and owners at Doncaster Rovers, who made it five wins on the trot to give themselves an outside chance of making the League Two play-offs. Can they gatecrash the top seven with a continued late surge and extend their season?

TOUGH GOING: Sheffield Wednesday captain Barry Bannan shows his disappointment after losing to Middlesbrough at the Riverside Stadium on Easter Monday Picture: Stu Forster/Getty Images

Also, this week sees Stuart names his team of the week, while Leon picks out the star individual performer in Yorkshire.

Have a listen, see if you agree or now and get in touch with your own thoughts on ANY football-related matter, either down in the comments section below or via our social media channels including on Twitter and Facebook.