No less than six clubs are represented in the XI. Huddersfield Town, Hull City and Bradford City have two player nominations apiece, one behind Paul Heckingbottom's United.

Here's the line-up in a 3-4-3 formation.

Goalkeeper

Nathan Baxter (Hull City) - Made some key late saves against form side Nottingham Forest and it took a stoppage-time penalty to beat him.

Defence

Jacob Greaves (Hull City) - Easy to see why Tigers fans think so much about him and why his name will be figuring in the notebooks of a fair few scouts. The club's newly-crowned Young Player of the Season put gloss on an excellent first full season in the Championship with a sterling performance against a quality Forest side.

Yann Songo'o (Bradford City) - Him and a number of his City team-mates have ended the season well to give hope going forward. Stout performance against Carlisle as the Bantams signed off with a third win in a row.

PLAY-OFF PUSH: Sheffield United's Iliman Ndiaye (left) celebrates scoring his side's second goal against Fulham with team-mate Morgan Gibbs-White. Both players make the cut for this week's Team of the Week. Picture: PA Wire.

Harry Toffolo (Huddersfield Town) - A huge figure for the Terriers and one of the Championship's form players at the moment. Followed up his fine strike at Coventry with an encore in Town's final home game of the regular season - his fifth goal in seven outings and third in successive games. Hopefully he's saved another one or two for the play-offs.

Midfield

Duane Holmes (Huddersfield Town) - Drove well from midfield and created problems for final-day opponents Bristol City and showcased his credentials for a starting spot in the play-offs. Set up Danny Ward's goal and was a pain for the visitors.

Lewis Bate (Leeds United) - The one bright spot of a tough afternoon for Leeds, forget the narrowness of the scoreline at Arsenal. Followed up his vibrant Premier League cameo from the bench at West Ham in January with another mature, accomplished performance. Only really he and the Leeds fans came out with any credit from the Emirates and he boosted his prospects of starting against former club Chelsea on Wednesday.

FORM MAN: Huddersfield Town's Harry Toffolo. Picture: PA Wire.

Sander Berge (Sheffield United) - When the Norwegian is on his game, he is a joy to watch and he was class personified as the Blades booked their play-off berth in style with a dominant display against champions Fulham at Bramall Lane. Took advantage of an error to score the hosts' third and provided an assist for Enda Stevens's goal. A silky player.

Jamie Walker (Bradford City) - Easy to see why City were so keen for him to agree a permanent deal, given his recent form. The Scot has ended the season with a flourish and scored his third goal in successive home games on Saturday. Likely to be a key player next season.

Forwards

Morgan Gibbs-White (Sheffield United) - Speaking of class, thoughts turn to MGW. Has stepped up and assumed responsibility in the absence of Billy Sharp up top and combined elegance with energy and trickery in a mesmerising performance at the weekend which saw him find the net in United's rout. Such a big player for the Blades and one of the Championship signings of the season. Just a shame he's only on loan.

SANDER BERGE: Also makes the cut in this week's XI. Picture: PA Wire.

Lee Gregory (Sheffield Wednesday) - Has driven on the Owls when it mattered and he was the one player you felt for along with Barry Bannan after Wednesday's season ended in heartbreaking fashion late on against Sunderland. His 17th goal of the season - and fifth in successive games at Hillsborough - had given Wednesday hope. But alas. A real leader.

Iliman Ndiaye (Sheffield United) - Coming good when it matters and is ending a breakthrough season in fitting fashion. Scored a goal and provided an assist against Fulham to continue his vibrant form.