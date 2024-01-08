Sheffield United, Leeds United and Sheffield Wednesday dominate 2024's first Yorkshire team of the week
Here’s the line-up with seven teams represented.
Goalkeeper
Cameron Dawson (Sheffield Wednesday)
Two penalty saves early on and several other notable point-blank stops against Cardiff. An easy inclusion, even though Boro’s Tom Glover also did well.
Defence
Ethan Ampadu (Leeds United)
Switched to centre-back at Posh and was excellent on a day when he wore the captain’s armband for the first time. Oh, and two goals - his first in Leeds colours - sweetened the afternoon considerably.
Matt Clarke (Middlesbrough)
Held Boro’s rearguard together superbly in an unlucky late defeat to Aston Villa.
Matty Jacob (Hull City)
Crowned his home debut with a vital late goal to earn City a cup replay at Birmingham.
Holding midfield
Liam Palmer (Sheffield Wednesday)
The Owls renaissance man screened the defence brilliantly versus Cardiff. Also scored a super goal and helped himself to an assist.
Alex Matos (Huddersfield Town)
Whet the appetite amid exalted company with a tenacious, indefatigable performance at Man City. Forget the scoreline, Matos looked the part on his bow after joining on loan from Chelsea.
Attacking midfield
Josh Windass (Sheffield Wednesday)
Form is temporary and class is permanent and Windass showed that with a sumptuous strike versus Cardiff to put Wednesday on their way.
James McAtee (Sheffield United)
A big threat to Gillingham and filled his boots with a double as United produced a dominant cup performance at Priestfield.
Abraham Odoh (Harrogate Town)
Looked the part in the hole on derby day versus Doncaster and scored the killer third goal.
Forwards
Patrick Bamford (Leeds United)
Scored an exquisite goal at Peterborough which will be talked about in the years to come. Two in two now for the striker. See the form-is-temporary, class-is-permanent line with Windass above.
Will Osula (Sheffield United)
A landmark occasion for the striker in the garden of England as he scored his first senior goals for the Blades.
Manager/head coach: Daniel Farke (Leeds United)