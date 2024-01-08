All Sections
Sheffield United, Leeds United and Sheffield Wednesday dominate 2024's first Yorkshire team of the week

Sheffield Wednesday, Sheffield United and Leeds United dominate our first Yorkshire Post Team of the Week for 2024 - with the Owls leading the way with three nominations.
By Leon Wobschall
Published 8th Jan 2024, 15:58 GMT
Updated 8th Jan 2024, 15:59 GMT

Here’s the line-up with seven teams represented.

Goalkeeper

Cameron Dawson (Sheffield Wednesday)

Cameron Dawson saved two penalties for Sheffield Wednesday against Cardiff City. Image: Jess Hornby/Getty ImagesCameron Dawson saved two penalties for Sheffield Wednesday against Cardiff City. Image: Jess Hornby/Getty Images
Cameron Dawson saved two penalties for Sheffield Wednesday against Cardiff City. Image: Jess Hornby/Getty Images

Two penalty saves early on and several other notable point-blank stops against Cardiff. An easy inclusion, even though Boro’s Tom Glover also did well.

Defence

Ethan Ampadu (Leeds United)

Switched to centre-back at Posh and was excellent on a day when he wore the captain’s armband for the first time. Oh, and two goals - his first in Leeds colours - sweetened the afternoon considerably.

Matt Clarke (Middlesbrough)

Held Boro’s rearguard together superbly in an unlucky late defeat to Aston Villa.

Matty Jacob (Hull City)

Crowned his home debut with a vital late goal to earn City a cup replay at Birmingham.

Holding midfield

Liam Palmer (Sheffield Wednesday)

The Owls renaissance man screened the defence brilliantly versus Cardiff. Also scored a super goal and helped himself to an assist.

Alex Matos (Huddersfield Town)

Whet the appetite amid exalted company with a tenacious, indefatigable performance at Man City. Forget the scoreline, Matos looked the part on his bow after joining on loan from Chelsea.

Attacking midfield

Josh Windass (Sheffield Wednesday)

Form is temporary and class is permanent and Windass showed that with a sumptuous strike versus Cardiff to put Wednesday on their way.

James McAtee (Sheffield United)

A big threat to Gillingham and filled his boots with a double as United produced a dominant cup performance at Priestfield.

Abraham Odoh (Harrogate Town)

Looked the part in the hole on derby day versus Doncaster and scored the killer third goal.

Forwards

Patrick Bamford (Leeds United)

Scored an exquisite goal at Peterborough which will be talked about in the years to come. Two in two now for the striker. See the form-is-temporary, class-is-permanent line with Windass above.

Will Osula (Sheffield United)

A landmark occasion for the striker in the garden of England as he scored his first senior goals for the Blades.

Manager/head coach: Daniel Farke (Leeds United)

