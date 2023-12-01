THE go-to football show that covers all ELEVEN of Yorkshire’s Premier League and Football League clubs - Sheffield United, Huddersfield Town, Hull City, Leeds United, Middlesbrough, Rotherham United, Sheffield Wednesday, Barnsley, Bradford City, Doncaster Rovers and Harrogate Town.

On this week’s show, host Mark Singleton is joined by The YP’s Stuart Rayner and Leon Wobschall, who start off by assessing the below-par performance by Sheffield United against Bournemouth and how the players owe manager Paul Heckingbottom better performances in the coming weeks if they are to avoid an instant return to the Championship.

In the Championship, have Huddersfield Town turned a corner after a hard-earned point against Southampton and a 2-1 win at Sunderland?

Elsewhere, Leeds United maintained their push for promotion, while Hull City moved into the top six for the first time this season with an impressive 4-1 demolition of of Rotherham United.

And what about Sam Cosgrove’s bizarre winning goal for Barnsley in stoppage time at home to Wycombe Wanderers?

Finally, we get to hear who is regarded as ‘Team of the Week’ and ‘Player of the Week’.

Have a listen, see if you agree or now and get in touch with your own thoughts on ANY football-related matter, either down in the comments section below or via our social media channels including on Twitter and Facebook.