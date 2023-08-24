All Sections
Sheffield United, Leeds United, Sheffield Wednesday and their slow starts to 2023-24 - FootballTalk Podcast

THE go-to football show that covers all ELEVEN of Yorkshire’s Premier League and Football League clubs - Sheffield United, Huddersfield Town, Hull City, Leeds United, Middlesbrough, Rotherham United, Sheffield Wednesday, Barnsley, Bradford City, Doncaster Rovers and Harrogate
By YP Sport
Published 24th Aug 2023, 13:27 BST
Updated 24th Aug 2023, 13:27 BST

On this week's show, Stuart Rayner and Leon Wobschall join host Mark Singleton to assess the respective starts to the season for Sheffield United, Leeds United, Sheffield Wednesday, Huddersfield Town and Middlesbrough FC.

Have a listen, see if you agree or now and get in touch with your own thoughts on ANY football-related matter, either down in the comments section below or via our social media channels including on Twitter and Facebook.

You can also listen to our show via your own preferred podcast provider, including Apple, Google, Spotify, PocketCast and many more.

