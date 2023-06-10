All Sections
News you can trust since 1754
BREAKING
Labour shadow minister Bambos Charalambous suspended
Four children found alive 40 days after Colombia plane crash
Boris Johnson resigns as MP over Partygate report
Nadine Dorries to stand down as MP with immediate effect
Teenager who collapsed in playground died of natural causes
Heat-health alert extended as hot weather expected to last days

Sheffield United linked with Norwich City's Republic of Ireland international defender Andrew Omobamidele

Sheffield United have been linked with Norwich City defender Andrew Omobamidele.
Tom Coates
By Tom Coates
Published 10th Jun 2023, 10:34 BST
Updated 10th Jun 2023, 10:35 BST

According to The Star, it is thought the Blades are keeping tabs on the 20-year-old as they look to bolster their ranks ahead of a return to the Premier League.

Despite his young age, Omobamidele has accumulated 51 appearances for the Canaries and five of those came in the Premier League. Norwich’s director of football Stuart Webber has previously admitted he would be “very surprised” if the defender was still at Carrow Road in September.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Speaking to The Athletic in May, Webber said: “We turned down an offer in January, which was bigger than we had for Ben Godfrey (who joined Everton for £20m in 2020). That’s what we think of Andrew and the level of club that is talking to us about him.

Most Popular
Despite his young age, Omobamidele has accumulated 51 appearances for the Canaries. Image: Tony Marshall/Getty ImagesDespite his young age, Omobamidele has accumulated 51 appearances for the Canaries. Image: Tony Marshall/Getty Images
Despite his young age, Omobamidele has accumulated 51 appearances for the Canaries. Image: Tony Marshall/Getty Images

“So I think there is a big possibility he could go in this window, if I’m honest. Do we want him to? No. But it will get to a point where if it helps us do other stuff at the club, and also if it’s right for the player.

“The one in January actually wasn’t right for us and probably wasn’t quite right for him as well at that time when I spoke to him and about him. It was a foreign club.

“If we start here on September 1 with Andrew, I’d be very surprised and very happy.”

Related topics:BladesNorwich CityRepublic of IrelandBen GodfreyPremier League