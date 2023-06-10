According to The Star, it is thought the Blades are keeping tabs on the 20-year-old as they look to bolster their ranks ahead of a return to the Premier League.

Despite his young age, Omobamidele has accumulated 51 appearances for the Canaries and five of those came in the Premier League. Norwich’s director of football Stuart Webber has previously admitted he would be “very surprised” if the defender was still at Carrow Road in September.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking to The Athletic in May, Webber said: “We turned down an offer in January, which was bigger than we had for Ben Godfrey (who joined Everton for £20m in 2020). That’s what we think of Andrew and the level of club that is talking to us about him.

Despite his young age, Omobamidele has accumulated 51 appearances for the Canaries. Image: Tony Marshall/Getty Images

“So I think there is a big possibility he could go in this window, if I’m honest. Do we want him to? No. But it will get to a point where if it helps us do other stuff at the club, and also if it’s right for the player.

“The one in January actually wasn’t right for us and probably wasn’t quite right for him as well at that time when I spoke to him and about him. It was a foreign club.