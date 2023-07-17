The 19-year-old has made five senior appearances for the Blades and spent time on loan at Bradford (Park Avenue) in 2021. He will now spend the 2023/24 season at Vale Park, where former Sheffield United coach Andy Crosby is in charge.

Crosby said: “Oliver is a player that possesses fantastic technical ability and shares the non-negotiable personal values that are required to be a member of the squad here at Port Vale.

“His maturity as a player and person are years ahead of his age and he has a real desire to continuously develop himself both on and off the pitch; we are excited to welcome him into the squad and to work closely with him over this upcoming season.”

Crosby works with former Barnsley boss David Flitcroft, who is Port Vale’s director of football. Flitcroft said: “Olly is a midfielder we have been tracking as part of our recruitment process. We have scoured the emerging talent of the under-21s market and Olly's quality, commitment and drive was key to us wanting to secure his signature.