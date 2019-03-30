Sheffield United player ratings against Bristol City

Have your say

Check out how the Blades players fared in this afternoon's Championship encounter with Bristol City at Bramall Lane.

Dean Henderson. Made a key first-half save to deny Brownhill, but was beaten by Weimann’s cute header and had no chance with the forward’s two other strikes. Hesistant at times. 6

Chris Basham. Suffered a whack in the first half and was stretched at times. 6

John Egan. Kept busy and he and his team-mates will not be happy at conceding three goals. 5

Jack O’Connell. Difficult afternoon made worse when he went off with an injury. 5

George Baldock, Kept busy by Da Silva. Did produce a quality cross for Hogan’s goal. 6.

Ollie Norwood. Did not dictate as he can. Booked. 5

John Fleck. Produced a quality delivery for the Blades’ opener, but did not have it all his own way after. 5

Enda Stevens. Not as assured as he can be. 5.

Kieran Dowell. Quiet in the first period and made way at the interval. 5.

David McGoldrick. Threatened alongside Sharp early on, with his hold-up play being particularly impressive. Dropepd deep in second half. 7

Billy Sharp. Trademark goal to kick things off. 6

Substitutes: Scott Hogan. Thrown on at the start of the second half. Scored what looked like being a big goal.

Marvin Johnson (O’Connell 76), 6.

Not used: Paul Coutts, Richard Stearman, Simon Moore, Martin Cranie, Conor Washington.