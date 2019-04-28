Sheffield United promoted to the Premier League after Leeds United’s controversial draw with Aston Villa

SHEFFIELD UNITED’S promotion to the Premier League has been confirmed after rivals Leeds United were held to a draw on a controversial afternoon at Elland Road.

The Blades had done their bit the previous afternoon by beating Ipswich Town 2-0 to move six points clear of third placed Leeds.

Leeds United's Patrick Bamford manhandles Aston Villa's Conor Hourihan during the 1-1 draw between the sides.

A vastly superior goal difference meant the Bramall Lane club was effectively up. Confirmation, however, came shortly after 2pm when the final whistle blew at Leeds with Aston Villa having earned a 1-1 draw amid amazing scenes.

Leeds went ahead in hugely controversial fashion through Mateusz Klich, the Polish midfielder having rounded off a move that included Tyler Roberts initially indicating play would stop due to Jonathan Kodija being injured only to then play on.

Chaos reigned afterwards as players squared up to each other and Anwar El Ghazi was red carded. Once calm was restored, however, Bielsa indicated Villa should be allowed to equalise.

It meant the 36,786 crowd watched open-mouthed as Albert Adomah was allowed to stroll through unimpeded to score.

Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder salutes the crowd after yesterday's 2-0 win over Ipswich Town.

Even then, though, Leeds defender Pontus Jansson – who clearly did not agree with his manager’s decision – shaped to try and block the Villa substitute at the last moment.

Forty miles away in the red and white half of Sheffield, these scenes were no doubt being watched in the pubs and clubs with equal amazement.

Come the final whistle, however, and the Blades were up.