On this week’s podcast, YP football writers Stuart Rayner and Leon Wobschall join host Mark Singleton to discuss whether the point of no return has now arrived for Sheffield United in the Premier League, following their 5-0 defeat to Brighton.

They also look at what the future holds for Rotherham United who suffered two one-goal defeats this week, the second a last-gasp loss at Ipswich Town.

What does Andre Breitenreiter need to prioritise after being unveiled as the permanent successor to Darren Moore at Huddersfield Town and can Leeds United emulate Middlesbrough and beat runaway Championship leaders Leicester City when they visit Elland Road on Friday?

PLUS, Stuart and Leon pick their respective Team of the Week and Player of the Week ...

Have a listen, see if you agree or now and get in touch with your own thoughts on ANY football-related matter, either down in the comments section below or via our social media channels including on Twitter and Facebook.