Sheffield United season ticket price compared to Premier League rivals including Everton, Wolves, Crystal Palace, Nottingham Forest and more

The 2023/24 season is just around the corner and season ticket holders are preparing to soak in all the action at their club’s home.
Tom Coates
By Tom Coates
Published 27th Jul 2023, 11:25 BST
Updated 27th Jul 2023, 12:41 BST

However, supporters across the Premier League pay different prices to watch their team in action. Many season tickets do not come cheap – especially amid a cost-of-living crisis – but Premier League stadiums are regularly filled due to the extent of the passion fans have for the sport.

The forthcoming top flight campaign looks set to be a thrilling one, packed with all the twists and turns fans have come to expect from the world’s most famous league.

But how much will fans be paying to enjoy the action?

Here is the cheapest adult season ticket at every Premier League club and where newcomers Sheffield United rank.

1. Season ticket prices compared

Here are the cheapest adult season tickets at each Premier League club. Photo: Jan Kruger/Getty Images

Cheapest adult season ticket: £310

2. 20. West Ham United

Cheapest adult season ticket: £310 Photo: James Worsfold/Getty Images

Cheapest adult season ticket: £335

3. 19. Burnley

Cheapest adult season ticket: £335 Photo: Alex Livesey/Getty Images

Cheapest adult season ticket: £385

4. 18. Manchester City

Cheapest adult season ticket: £385 Photo: George Wood/Getty Images

