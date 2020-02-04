Sheffield United, Sheffield Wednesday and Doncaster Rovers lead way in YP Team of the Week

IT MAY not have been a vintage weekend for Yorkshire sides, but seven clubs are still represented in our latest Yorkshire Post Team of the Weekend.

Sheffield United lead the way with three nominations. Here’s our latest XI in a 4-4-2 formation.

How they line-up ... Graphic: Graeme Bandeira.

Goalkeeper: Dean Henderson (Sheffield United) – Nothing too outstanding by Henderson’s high standards, but a solid last line of defence, nevertheless at Selhurst Park. In truth, there was not too much competition this weekend.

Defence: Dominic Iorfa (Sheffield Wednesday) – Relished his duel with giant Milllwall striker Matt Smith and came out on top. Easy to see why he has become a favourite among Wednesdayites.

Ben White (Leeds United) – Typically steady-away and saved a goal with a key second-half challenge on Kieffer Moore.

Julian Borner (Sheffield Wednesday) – Trademark authority and heart from Borner, who helped the Owls secure a clean sheet.

TOP MAN: Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder. Picture: Paul Terry/Sportimage

Chris Basham (Sheffield United) – On-message, reliable, consistent - all the usual words that you associate with one of the Blades’ real unsung heroes.

Midfield: Hayden Coulson (Middlesbrough) – Helped turn the game in Boro’s favour on his introduction and notched a rare goal, operating in a midfield role that he featured in during his youth. Lively and timely contribution.

Ollie Norwood (Sheffield United) – Controlled, probing and effortlessly comfortable in possession. Norwood also came up with the game-breaking contribution at Palace, albeit when home keeper Vicente Guaita made a mess of his set-piece. Enjoying a wonderful season; Norwood, not Guaita.

Madger Gomes (Doncaster Rovers) – Justified his recall with an assertive, intelligent display on the Fylde coast. Showed comfort and tidiness in possession and screened Rovers defenders well.

Emile Smith Rowe (Huddersfield Town) – Displayed just why Town chief Danny Cowley was so keen to bring in to the John Smith’s Stadium. Scored his first goal in Terriers colours and set up their second at Fulham and showed pockets of real quality.

Forwards: Niall Ennis (Doncaster Rovers) – Scored a very well-taken goal, which was just reward for a very lively display at Fleetwood.

Freddie Ladapo (Rotherham United) – Celebrated his birthday in fitting fashion with his 13th goal of the season. His strong contribution was a stand-out one on a day when the Millers were not at their best according to Paul Warne, but crucially won.

Manager: Chris Wilder (Sheffield United).