Sheffield United show their aggressive side to frustrate promotion rivals Norwich City

Goals from Ben Osborn and Ollie McBurnie earned the Blades a point after Teemu Pukki’s first-half brace.

Pukki put the Canaries 2-0 up before Osborn pulled a goal back just after the hour to give the home side hope.

McBurnie then levelled before Pukki saw a penalty saved by Adam Davies.

PARTY TIME: Sheffield United's Oli McBurnie embraces a young pitch invader after scoring the equalising goal against Championship rivals Norwich City at Bramall Lane, Sheffield. Picture: Barrington Coombs/PA

Advertisement Hide Ad

Heckingbottom said: “There wasn’t too much difference between the first and second half.

"We defended and attacked in the same way, we just had more aggression in the second half.

“Norwich have got a good team of footballers who want a lot of the ball. Our aim is to finish above them and I expect them to be up there at the end of the season.

“Our centre-backs won more headers and tried to stop them playing in the space behind but Norwich probably had better opportunities in the second half on the counter.

Advertisement Hide Ad

MISSING OUT: Norwich City's Teemu Pukki reacts after a late penalty is saved by Sheffield United goalkeeper Adam Davies at Bramall Lane. Picture: Barrington Coombs/PA

“We all get bogged down with stats and tactics. Emotion, feeling, intensity – that is what wins matches.

“We want to play on the front foot and we may give opportunities away. That is my doing and my direction. I want to make sure every game we play in is a good game and that we are trying to win it.

“Against Coventry we made fewer errors than today and ended up losing. If we require no errors to win, that’s what we have to try and do. It’s the fine margins; that’s how close it is in this league.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was a fast start for the Canaries, who went ahead after just three minutes.

COMEBACK: Sheffield United goalkeeper Adam Davies - who would later save a late penalty - celebrates after team-mate Oli McBurnie scores their side's equaliser at Bramall Lane Picture: Barrington Coombs/PA

In for the suspended Wes Foderingham, Davies looked to clear the ball upfield but Pukki closed him down and his interception pinged straight into the net.

The away side doubled their lead in the 16th minute and it was Pukki who found himself on the scoresheet again after some poor Blades defending.

Advertisement Hide Ad

John Egan failed to deal with a long ball and the Finnish striker slotted into the bottom corner to double Norwich’s advantage.

Over an hour had passed before the Blades pulled level, their increasing pressure paying off in the 62nd minute when Billy Sharp screwed the ball to the back post and Osborn finished well to give them hope.

The Blades had their equaliser after 71 minutes when Egan headed across goal and substitute McBurnie slid in to convert at the back post.

In the 86th minute, Norwich substitute Liam Gibbs was brought down in the box and the referee pointed to the spot.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pukki had the chance to complete his hat-trick with the penalty but keeper Davies guessed correctly and saved low down to his left.

Norwich manager Dean Smith was pleased with the way his side performed and felt they could have taken all three points.

He said: “Gameplan-wise we were really good for 65 minutes. We wanted to draw United onto us and I thought we did that very well.

“We scored two good goals and had a chance with (Josh) Sargent to make it 3-0 but the keeper’s made a good save. We had some brilliant counter-attacking opportunities but we just couldn’t finish them off.”

Advertisement Hide Ad