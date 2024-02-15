On this week’s show, Stuart Rayner and Leon Wobschall join host Mark Singleton to discuss whether the overdue away win for Sheffield United at relegation rivals Luton Town could be the kick-start to their Premier League survival battle that the Blades so desperately need.

Is there any stopping Leeds United? So far unbeaten in the Championship in 2024, the Whites moved up to second in the standings following their 4-0 win at Swansea City, following on from their 3-0 home win over bottom club Rotherham United at the weekend.

We also cast an eye over the Millers’ dwindling chances of beating the drop back into League One after they came off second-best in a Yorkshire derby Hull City at the New York Stadium.

UP{S AND DOWNS: Hull City's Noah Ohio scores the second goal against Rotherham United at the AESSEAL New York Stadium on Tuesday Picture: Matt McNulty/Getty Images

PLUS our panel pick their Team of the Week and Player of the Week ...

Have a listen, see if you agree or now and get in touch with your own thoughts on ANY football-related matter, either down in the comments section below or via our social media channels including on Twitter and Facebook.