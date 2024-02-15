All Sections
Sheffield United still kicking and screaming, relentless Leeds United and how will Hull City and Rotherham United realise their ambitions? The YP FootballTalk Podcast

THE go-to football show that covers all ELEVEN of Yorkshire’s Premier League and Football League clubs - Sheffield United, Huddersfield Town, Hull City, Leeds United, Middlesbrough, Rotherham United, Sheffield Wednesday, Barnsley, Bradford City, Doncaster Rovers and Harrogate Town.
By YP Sport
Published 15th Feb 2024, 17:27 GMT

On this week’s show, Stuart Rayner and Leon Wobschall join host Mark Singleton to discuss whether the overdue away win for Sheffield United at relegation rivals Luton Town could be the kick-start to their Premier League survival battle that the Blades so desperately need.

Is there any stopping Leeds United? So far unbeaten in the Championship in 2024, the Whites moved up to second in the standings following their 4-0 win at Swansea City, following on from their 3-0 home win over bottom club Rotherham United at the weekend.

We also cast an eye over the Millers’ dwindling chances of beating the drop back into League One after they came off second-best in a Yorkshire derby Hull City at the New York Stadium.

UP{S AND DOWNS: Hull City's Noah Ohio scores the second goal against Rotherham United at the AESSEAL New York Stadium on Tuesday Picture: Matt McNulty/Getty ImagesUP{S AND DOWNS: Hull City's Noah Ohio scores the second goal against Rotherham United at the AESSEAL New York Stadium on Tuesday Picture: Matt McNulty/Getty Images
PLUS our panel pick their Team of the Week and Player of the Week ...

