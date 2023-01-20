AFTER being put on a pedestal after his famous goal at Everton, Daniel Jebbison had plenty of people telling him what he wanted to hear and not necessarily what he should.

For the uninitiated, the Canadian-born teenager burst onto the scene in a big way at the end of a hitherto forgettable 2020-21 season for Sheffield United in May 2021.

He made a piece of glorious history when he joyously struck in front of the deserted Gwladys Street End.

At the tender age of 17 years and 309 days, he became the youngest player to score on his first Premier League start.

It was a milestone moment. It would become a millstone.

Expectations were rapidly built up; unfairly. Many wanted a 'piece' of him. As a young player starting out, it was difficult to deal with. For a variety of reasons, his career stalled.

It will be a surprise for many to know that Jebbison does not turn 20 until August. He's certainly wiser these days. And he knows who he can trust and who truly has his best interests at heart.

Jebbison said: "It was a huge thing for me. I was only 17.

Daniel Jebbison of Sheffield United celebrates after scoring his milestone goal against Everton at Goodison Park. (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

"It was crazy, with so much noise, pressure and expectations. Ever since then, it's been like this, but it's finally starting to ease now."

From a sporting family, Jebbison - whose father Patrick was a distinguished former basketball player with mother Christine being a talented former track athlete - listened to those who knew him best and who could recognise the pitfalls of being a professional sportsperson.

Some tough love on a day to day level from Blades manager Paul Heckingbottom and coach and former academy supremo Jack Lester reinforces that message.

Now there is a bit of hope again. But quieter, more cautious hope and no shouting from rooftops.

On the input of Heckingbottom and Lester, Jebbison, who has featured five times since Christmas and netted in the recent FA Cup win at Millwall after an undistinguished first half of 2022-23, continued: "It's way better if anyone is like that and cares about you.

"If someone is like that, you know they want the best for you.

"That really has helped me out - and they haven't stopped and I am sure they won't. I am sure they are like that with most players. They are really great people and push everyone. That's their job, what they do the best..

"They are very tough on me. I think that's just because of what they expect from me. But I like it, it shows they really care about me. I drive off that and it makes me push myself even more. That drive and hunger needs to come from inside me. But they are always pushing me and I can't thank them enough."

Jebbison's return to the first-team fold is not purely down to performances on the pitch, but improving his professionalism and everything involved in being a modern-day footballer, whether it be fitness work, diet – and in his case, time-keeping.

During a loan spell at Chorley in late 2020, Jebbison famously missed the train ahead of his debut at Chester. He then had to shelve out £180 to pay for a taxi to dash across to Cheshire.

A piece of slackness also saw him admonished earlier in his United career. A lesson he’s learned from.

He said: "The first day when Jack and the gaffer came in. I will never forget it. I knew what they were about. They’ve really helped me out.

"I was a bit late to a training session and the warm-up and tying up my boots, Jack shouted at me and had a few words. I was like 'wow' and that was my first greeting, meeting him. That's when I knew he wasn't messing about.

"I've been through struggles and set-backs and some things which I haven't done right have set me back. All the small things and details do count and that's what separates the best from the worst.

"Players always have their standards at the top and you see a big difference with the players who don't and I am learning that at the minute.

"He (Heckingbottom) has made it clear it's about being a professional on and off the pitch. Standards are always high. The small things make you the best. Are you the last one leaving? Are you doing extras?. How's your diet? Stuff like that.

"He said if you do that, you will find yourself on the pitch.

"I'll be honest, I used to think: 'the meeting is in one minute, I'll be the last person to show up.' Be the first. The little things matter."

His time in the non-league backwaters of Lancashire also provided him with a lesson in life which he has remembered too.

Jebbison recalled: "It was my first taste of 'nasty, nasty' football. It really drove me in thinking: 'I really do not want to be at that level - I want to keep on going.

"As this is where I'll get if I don't change my ways or think I am too good. It was a great learning experience for me."

Last six games: Sheffield United WWWDW; Hull DDWWLD.

Referee: D Bond (Lancashire).

