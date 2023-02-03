Paul Heckingbottom says he has no knowledge of a possible takeover at Sheffield United beyond what has been reported in the media.

Unconfirmed stories emerged on Thursday that Nigerian billionaire Dozy Mmobuosi is close to a £90m takeover of the Championship club having begun taking the Football League's owners and director's test.

Mmobuosi is chief executive and co-founder of what began as a publishing company but now specialises in telecommunications, remittance, healthcare and agriculture. Tingo International Holdings is valued at £7bn.

"It's not for me to talk about and I don't know anything," he said of the possible takeover.

"I haven't got a clue who he is, she is, and I don't want to know. If people thought I should be involved in it, I would. My focus is the players and the staff here and trying to get results."

With the takeover reportedly close, we looked at how Mmobuosi’s net worth compares to the 20 owners of clubs in the Premier League. The Blades have 18 games remaining in their Championship campaign and currently sit 12 points clear of third-placed Middlesbrough.

