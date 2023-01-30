Left-footed central midfielder O'Brien left Huddersfield Town for Nottingham Forest in the summer but the move has not worked out as planned.
Norway midfielder Berge was left out of the squad which drew with Wrexham in the FA Cup at the weekend because of interest in signing him.
No teams were named but Fulham are thought to be at the front of the queue, with Newcastle United and Brighton and Hove Albion mentioned as possible suitors.
The Blades are currently under a transfer embargo over an unpaid transfer instalment but selling Berge would allow them to lodge the overdue money with the Football League, and as soon as that happened, the ban on signing new players would be lifted.
Manager Paul Heckingbottom insists he is not resigned to losing Berge, but added: "If the worst happened and we lost Sander we've given the club a couple of players for the two we'd have lost and we'd be out of embargo and we should go and get them.”
West Bromwich Albion, manager by O'Brien's former Huddersfield coach Carlos Corberan, have already been linked with the 24-year-old, who has made six Premier League starts and seven substitute appearances so far this season.