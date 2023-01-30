Lewis O'Brien has emerged as a possible Sheffield United transfer target if the Blades were to lose Sander Berge.

Left-footed central midfielder O'Brien left Huddersfield Town for Nottingham Forest in the summer but the move has not worked out as planned.

Norway midfielder Berge was left out of the squad which drew with Wrexham in the FA Cup at the weekend because of interest in signing him.

No teams were named but Fulham are thought to be at the front of the queue, with Newcastle United and Brighton and Hove Albion mentioned as possible suitors.

TRANSFER TARGET? Former Huddersfield Town midfielder Lewis O'Brien

The Blades are currently under a transfer embargo over an unpaid transfer instalment but selling Berge would allow them to lodge the overdue money with the Football League, and as soon as that happened, the ban on signing new players would be lifted.

