Sheffield United urged to stay positive by Slavisa Jokanovic despite defeat to Huddersfield Town

POSITIVE THINKING: Sheffield United manager Slavisa Jokanovic.

Statistics showed the Blades had much the better of the Bramall Lane game but the Terriers had the spirit to ride out the tough times and take their chances, none more so than 18-year-old centre-back Colwill, who scored his first senior goal.

Huddersfield thought they had won it through Josh Koroma, only for Billy Sharp to score his side’s first Championship goal this season in the second added minute. Rather than wallow in it, the visitors scored again.

“I cannot say it was anything other than a really hard defeat for us especially when we have tried to first of all win the game and then not to lose the game,” admitted Jokanovic, who has one point from his first four games.

TOUGH TO TAKE: Sheffield United's Sander Berge shows his frustration after the hosts lost out to Yorkshire rivals Huddersfield Town at Bramall Lane.

“This punishment was hard but we have to be positive, keep our heads up and change our mentality without crying about different things.”

The game highlighted the need for further new signings beyond loanee Ben Davies, not so much because the Blades were not good enough but they look mentally worn down after relegation. Youngster Rhys Norrington-Davies also made his first Championship start for the club.

“We need a little bit of fresh blood,” said the manager.

“They (Davies and Norrington-Davies) weren’t part of last season but to score the goal I needed old blood (in Sharp)!

“He was our best finisher because he put the ball in the net.

“This is the mix we need. We don’t need to change one squad for another squad in one transfer window but we will find some new blood in the next few days.”

The mood in the Huddersfield camp was the opposite as they were repaid for their fight.

“That’s going to live with me all my life,” said Colwill, on loan from Chelsea.

“We defended as a team and we got the rewards for it.

“At half-time we said we’ve got to keep working hard to defend and when we get a chance, we have to make sure we take it.

“We conceded at a rubbish time, but we kept grinding because we knew we needed this result.