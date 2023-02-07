Sheffield United host National League high-fliers Wrexham at Bramall Lane in an FA Cup fourth-round replay on Tuesday night.

In the first meeting, the 10-man Blades denied the Welsh club a famous victory as John Egan’s stoppage-time strike sent the tie to a replay. Paul Mullin’s 27th goal of the season four minutes from time had put Wrexham within sight of the FA Cup fifth round only for Egan to make it 3-3 deep into seven minutes of additional time.

Oli McBurnie had put Sheffield United in front after just 64 seconds but goals from James Jones and Tom O’Connor gave Wrexham the lead as they looked to claim another Championship scalp after beating Coventry City in the third round.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Oliver Norwood equalised but after Daniel Jebbison was sent off for an off-the-ball incident Mullin gave Wrexham the lead late on only for Egan to salvage a replay for the Blades.

WREXHAM, WALES - JANUARY 29: Oliver Norwood of Sheffield United celebrates after scoring the team's second goal during the Emirates FA Cup Fourth Round match between Wrexham and Sheffield United at Racecourse Ground on January 29, 2023 in Wrexham, Wales. (Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images)

Will there be extra-time?

In the event of another draw between the sides, the tie will go to extra time and then penalties if required in order to decide a winner tonight.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Who awaits in round five?

A home tie with Premier League giants Tottenham Hotspur awaits for the winners of tonight’s game. Spurs won 3-0 at Championship side Preston North End to secure passage to the fifth round. Wrexham or Sheffield United v Spurs will be played on March 1.

Full FA Cup fifth-round draw