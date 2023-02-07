In the first meeting, the 10-man Blades denied the Welsh club a famous victory as John Egan’s stoppage-time strike sent the tie to a replay. Paul Mullin’s 27th goal of the season four minutes from time had put Wrexham within sight of the FA Cup fifth round only for Egan to make it 3-3 deep into seven minutes of additional time.
Oli McBurnie had put Sheffield United in front after just 64 seconds but goals from James Jones and Tom O’Connor gave Wrexham the lead as they looked to claim another Championship scalp after beating Coventry City in the third round.
Oliver Norwood equalised but after Daniel Jebbison was sent off for an off-the-ball incident Mullin gave Wrexham the lead late on only for Egan to salvage a replay for the Blades.
Will there be extra-time?
In the event of another draw between the sides, the tie will go to extra time and then penalties if required in order to decide a winner tonight.
Who awaits in round five?
A home tie with Premier League giants Tottenham Hotspur awaits for the winners of tonight’s game. Spurs won 3-0 at Championship side Preston North End to secure passage to the fifth round. Wrexham or Sheffield United v Spurs will be played on March 1.
Full FA Cup fifth-round draw
Southampton v Luton Town or Grimsby TownLeicester City v Blackburn RoversStoke City v Brighton & Hove AlbionWrexham or Sheffield United v Tottenham HotspurFulham or Sunderland v Leeds UnitedBristol City v Manchester CityManchester United v West Ham UnitedIpswich Town or Burnley v Sheffield Wednesday or Fleetwood