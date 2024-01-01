Two major continental tournaments are being played at the start of 2024, and both the African Cup of Nations and Asian Cup will have an impact on Yorkshire football clubs.

Sides are obliged to release their players for the tournaments, the equivalents of this summer's European Championship.

The African tournament is being played in the Ivory Coast from January 13 to February 11. The Asian edition (techincally the 2023 competition) starts and finishes a day earlier in Qatar.

The knockouts stages begin on January 27 in Africa, 28th in Asia, meaning this is the earliest clubs can expect to see players released.

Clubs are technically supposed to release players on January to prepare for the competition but some countries are prepared to show leeway to encourage players from the top European leagues to stay involved.

Leeds United, Rotherham United, Sheffield Wednesday, Barnsley, Bradford City, Doncaster Rovers and Harrogate Town are not due to have any players involved, but here are those who will be missing for Yorkshire's other league clubs until their teams are knocked out.

HUDDERSFIELD TOWN

Charles Ondo (Equatorial Guniea, AFCON), Yuta Nakayama (Japan, AC).

FLYING THE FLAG: Middlesbrough goalkeeper Seny Dieng will be representing Senegal at the Africa Cup of Nations once more

HULL CITY

Jean Michael Seri (Ivory Coast, AFCON), Adama Traore (Mali, AFCON, TBC)

MIDDLESBROUGH

Seny Dieng (Senegal, AFCON), Riley McGree and Sammy Silvera (Australia, AC)

SHEFFIELD UNITED