2024 African Cup of Nations and 2023 Asian Cup squads: Which Yorkshire-based players have been called up by their countries?
Sides are obliged to release their players for the tournaments, the equivalents of this summer's European Championship.
The African tournament is being played in the Ivory Coast from January 13 to February 11. The Asian edition (techincally the 2023 competition) starts and finishes a day earlier in Qatar.
The knockouts stages begin on January 27 in Africa, 28th in Asia, meaning this is the earliest clubs can expect to see players released.
Clubs are technically supposed to release players on January to prepare for the competition but some countries are prepared to show leeway to encourage players from the top European leagues to stay involved.
Leeds United, Rotherham United, Sheffield Wednesday, Barnsley, Bradford City, Doncaster Rovers and Harrogate Town are not due to have any players involved, but here are those who will be missing for Yorkshire's other league clubs until their teams are knocked out.
HUDDERSFIELD TOWN
Charles Ondo (Equatorial Guniea, AFCON), Yuta Nakayama (Japan, AC).
HULL CITY
Jean Michael Seri (Ivory Coast, AFCON), Adama Traore (Mali, AFCON, TBC)
MIDDLESBROUGH
Seny Dieng (Senegal, AFCON), Riley McGree and Sammy Silvera (Australia, AC)
SHEFFIELD UNITED
Yasser Larouci (Algeria, AFCON), Anis Slimane (Tunisia, AFCON)
