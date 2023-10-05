Sheffield United manager Paul Heckingbottom has cursed his luck after captain John Egan became the club’s latest injury casualty this season.

The Republic of Ireland centre-half, pictured, has been ruled “out for a while” after limping off during last week’s 2-0 defeat at West Ham with a foot injury and will see a specialist on Friday.

John Fleck and Rhys Norrington-Davies have yet to appear for the Blades this season, while defenders George Baldock and Max Lowe are also out injured.

Heckingbottom, whose side bid for their first win of the season at Fulham on Saturday, said: “He’s going to be out for a while. Another one, I don’t know what we’ve done wrong, who we’ve upset, but yes, it’s another big injury for us.

“He’s going to see the specialist tomorrow and then we’ll have more of an idea. He’s going to be out a while.

“It’s a blow. I can’t deny that. We want everyone fit and we’d have the options in the starting XI, we’d have the options from the bench, but we haven’t got that. But again, that’s an opportunity for the others and that’s how we have to address it and that will continue to be how we do things.”

Heckingbottom did not disclose “one or two” other injury concerns and said midfielder Tom Davies was also doubtful.

But Heckingbottom has had some recent good news on the injury front following the return to action of striker Rhian Brewster at West Ham.

Brewster, signed from Liverpool for a club record £23.5million in 2020, ended a 12-month lay-off due to a hamstring injury as a 79th-minute substitute at the London Stadium.

“In terms of his mentality, his attitude and how he’s approached things, he’s been top class. He’s been our biggest supporter while he’s been out,” Heckingbottom said.

“We love him as a footballer and we want that quality on the pitch, but we also love him as a person and we want that character and personality around us as well.”