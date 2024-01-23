The card, believed to be the first to depict a footballer when it was produced in 1886, bares the image of goalkeeper Arthur Wharton, who also played cricket and rugby. It reads: "100 yards amateur champion", "Play Up Darlington" and has the name "Wharton" under Arthur's likeness.

The card includes a reference to Arthur becoming the first official fastest man when he became the first to run 100 yards in ten seconds in July 1886 at Stamford Bridge. Collecting trade-specific cards became a popular hobby in the late 19th century thanks to the sophisticated designs and advent of colour printing.

They are considered the precursor to the popular trading cards of today, which enthusiasts exchange high value cards for money. It sold for £26,800 at Loddon Auctions in Arborfield, Berks,. last Wednesday to an American private bidder who wishes to be anonymous.

Arthur Wharton was the game's first professional black player.

Shaun Campbell, who founded the Arthur Wharton Foundation in memory of the footballer in 2010, said it's 'wonderful' the auction has raised awareness of the star.

Shaun, 61, of Darlington, Durham, said: "The wonderful thing is that this has raised awareness again. It would be nice for people who made a profit out of Arthur would contribute something towards the Foundation and that might be the case. I think the card is going to America, where they are nuts over this stuff, people have spent half a million on a playing card.

"It puts a smile on my face because we have brought value to the name of Arthur and shows our foundation is getting his name out there now. He is something for Rotherham and Sheffield to be proud of, as well as Darlington and Preston North End."

Born in Ghana in 1865, Arthur signed full-time for South Yorkshire club Rotherham Town in 1889, six years after moving to England. He is believed to be the first ever black professional footballer and he also played for Darlington, Preston North End, Sheffield United and Stockport County.

It is thought the only reason he wasn't called up for England was his skin colour.

Arthur was a multi-talented sportsman and his feats included being the first runner in the world to run 100 yards in 10 seconds flat at a championship. He was also an excellent cricketer and played rugby, but it is his exploits as a footballer for which he is best remembered.

In later life, he worked at a South Yorkshire coal mine and died in poverty in 1930, when a weekly wage of £1 11s 8d was often the norm for working 50 hours.