MIDDLESBROUGH are sweating on the fitness of loan striker Cameron Archer ahead of Wednesday's big showdown with Championship promotion rivals Sheffield United at Bramall Lane.

Archer, a January arrival from Aston Villa, took a nasty knock on his ankle in Saturday's 3-1 victory at Cardiff City on an occasion which saw the forward score his first goal for the third-placed Teessiders.

Boro chief Michael Carrick said: "We’re similar. The only thing is Cam (Archer) took a really bad one on his ankle. He twisted it in the first half and it swelled up quite badly after the game.

"We’ll have to see how he is, but he was struggling towards the end of the game which is why we had to take him off. Fingers crossed he will be alright, but at this moment, we’re not sure.

LONDON, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 20: Cameron Archer of Aston Villa runs ahead of Joao Palhinha of Fulham during the Premier League match between Fulham FC and Aston Villa at Craven Cottage on October 20, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

“I keep saying, I trust everyone in the squad to play and if someone misses out, there is someone else ready to come in. That’s the beauty of having good options and a good group of players."

On the situation with Aaron Ramsey, who also joined Boro in the winter window from Aston Villa, with the midfielder yet to make his bow for the club, Carrick continued: "Aaron is a little bit closer after training a good few days with us now.

"We’re taking it step by step to see when is the right time to get him involved. He travelled with us at the weekend but more just so he can feel part of the group.”

Opponents Blades also have a significant injury doubt over captain Billy Sharp, who is unlikely to feature after coming off with an ankle injury in the weekend win over Swansea.

Tommy Doyle is likely to return, while Daniel Jebbison returns from a three-match ban.

Blades boss Paul Heckingbottom said: "Billy is a big doubt. He's got a walking boot on to take as much pressure as possible off that ankle.

"He has had an X-ray and it's come back all clear, but there is swelling, so there is an issue there.

"He would be a big loss because of the position he plays and where we are light. We lost Reda (Khadra) when we let him go back and we have been unable to bring someone in.