Brereton Diaz scored for the first time on these shores in club colours since last May in the 2-2 Premier League draw with West Ham with the Blades’ performance also showcasing aspects traditionally associated with better times at Bramall Lane.United were intense, aggressive and also dominant on the ball, particularly in the first half.

A morale-booster arrived at the death, courtesy of Oli McBurnie’s equaliser deep into stoppage time, but there were elements to enthuse about before that.

The sight of Chilean international Brereton Diaz scoring his maiden goal for the club on his league debut was chief among them.Psychologically, it was an important moment for the 24-year-old, who netted a total of 19 goals for Blackburn Rovers and Chile last season and 25 in 2021-22.

Sheffield United's Ben Brereton Diaz applauds the fans as he is substituted in the Premier League match against West Ham United at Bramall Lane. Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images.

Brereton Diaz, on loan for the rest of 2023-24 from La Liga outfit Villareal, said: "I’m buzzing for my first goal in the Premier League, that’s a great thing.

“But I thought it was a real team performance and I thought we dominated on the ball and we played some good stuff.

"The least we should have got was a point and we should have got three points. So it’s a positive step forward.

"I’m buzzing to be here, I’m so happy to play for Sheffield United and in the Premier League and in the next six months, I don’t know how many games there are left, but I just want to work hard for the team and hopefully get some good performances and score some goals.

On target: Ben Brereton Díaz, centre, fires home Sheffield United's opening goal in the 2-2 draw with West Ham on Sunday (Picture: Andrew Yates / Sportimage)

"It definitely gives you a boost and I’m feeling really confident and really sharp, so hopefully we can take it as a team to the next game.”