Ben Wiles stars as Rotherham United pull of historic Sheffield United win
Rotherham United pulled off a historic 1-0 victory at Sheffield United.
The Millers’ first win at Bramall Lane was well deserved thanks to some excellent defensive performances topped off by the display from stand-in captain Ben Wiles in midfield.
Sheffield United (3-5-2)
Wes Foderingham - a fluffed early cross set an unfortunate tone 6
Anel Ahmedhodzic - feeling under the weather, he could not have his usual influence 6
John Egan - his volley was the Blades' best effort 6
Jack Robinson - slack again for Rotherham's goal 5
George Baldock - did his best to get forward 6
Ben Osborn - had little impact in midfield or at wing-back 6
Oliver Norwood - did his best to get on the ball 7
John Fleck - came off injured when the game was still in its rather long infancy 5
Enda Stevens - had a lucky escape with a 50-50 penalty call 5
Iliman Ndiaye - very subdued 5
Oli McBurnie - no lack of effort but he could not take his chance 6
Substitutes:
James McAtee (for Fleck, 20) - the Blades started creating chances when he came on but carrying an injury, he could not last the course 7Chris Basham (for Ahmedhodzic, 68) - used in midfield again 5Billy Sharp (for Stevens, 68) - missed a good chance with a glancing header and was booked when his frustration came out 4Reda Khadra (for McAtee, 80) - lively 6
Not used: Davies, Clark, Arblaster.
Rotherham United (3-5-1-1)
Viktor Johansson – made a couple of low saves but was hardly bombarded 8
Lee Peltier – made some important blocks 7
Cameron Humphreys – some good defensive moments
Wes Harding – did his job well 6
Dan Barlaser – not a game for him to get on the ball but he created a great chance from a free-kick 6
Peter Kioso– a good outlet down the right 7
Jamie Lindsay – helped his side win the midfield battle 7
Ollie Rathbone – dug in well 7
Cohen Bramall – got down the left a couple of times 6
Ben Wiles – good goal to win the game, reward for a clever performance 8
Chiedozie Ogbene – took a few knocks but kept going 6
Substitutes:
Brook Norton-Cuffy (for Kioso, 77) - added a bit of energy 6
Hakeem Odoffin (for Rathbone, 89) - N/A
Tom Eaves (for Lindsay, 89) - N/A
Not used: Vickers, Wood, High, Douglas.