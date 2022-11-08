Ben Wiles stars as Rotherham United pull of historic Sheffield United win

The Millers’ first win at Bramall Lane was well deserved thanks to some excellent defensive performances topped off by the display from stand-in captain Ben Wiles in midfield.

Wes Foderingham - a fluffed early cross set an unfortunate tone 6

STAR PERFORMER: Rotherham United's captain for the night Ben Wiles

Anel Ahmedhodzic - feeling under the weather, he could not have his usual influence 6

John Egan - his volley was the Blades' best effort 6

Jack Robinson - slack again for Rotherham's goal 5

George Baldock - did his best to get forward 6

Ben Osborn - had little impact in midfield or at wing-back 6

Oliver Norwood - did his best to get on the ball 7

John Fleck - came off injured when the game was still in its rather long infancy 5

Enda Stevens - had a lucky escape with a 50-50 penalty call 5

Iliman Ndiaye - very subdued 5

Oli McBurnie - no lack of effort but he could not take his chance 6

Substitutes:

James McAtee (for Fleck, 20) - the Blades started creating chances when he came on but carrying an injury, he could not last the course 7Chris Basham (for Ahmedhodzic, 68) - used in midfield again 5Billy Sharp (for Stevens, 68) - missed a good chance with a glancing header and was booked when his frustration came out 4Reda Khadra (for McAtee, 80) - lively 6

Not used: Davies, Clark, Arblaster.

Viktor Johansson – made a couple of low saves but was hardly bombarded 8

Lee Peltier – made some important blocks 7

Cameron Humphreys – some good defensive moments

Wes Harding – did his job well 6

Dan Barlaser – not a game for him to get on the ball but he created a great chance from a free-kick 6

Peter Kioso– a good outlet down the right 7

Jamie Lindsay – helped his side win the midfield battle 7

Ollie Rathbone – dug in well 7

Cohen Bramall – got down the left a couple of times 6

Ben Wiles – good goal to win the game, reward for a clever performance 8

Chiedozie Ogbene – took a few knocks but kept going 6

Substitutes:

Brook Norton-Cuffy (for Kioso, 77) - added a bit of energy 6

Hakeem Odoffin (for Rathbone, 89) - N/A

Tom Eaves (for Lindsay, 89) - N/A