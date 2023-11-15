As the Premier League enters another international break it seems an apposite time to look at what the Supercomputers are forecasting as the final table in English football’s top flight.

The data experts at King Casino Bonus have put together their latest Premier League predictions for the end of the 2023/24 season and there are some surprise findings...and some not to surprising.

Who will be champions, who will their nearest rivals be, and just how bad is Manchester United’s finish predicted to be?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Is this a wobble for Tottenham or will they fall out of the title race?

Will Erling Haaland and Manchester City win another Premier League title? (Picture: Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

Can Sheffield United, after taking four points from their last two games before the international break, survive, or will we see a record low points total for the bottom three?

Here we go…