Big shake-up predicted in Premier League title race involving Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur, plus will Sheffield United survive relegation

As the Premier League enters another international break it seems an apposite time to look at what the Supercomputers are forecasting as the final table in English football’s top flight.
By Nick Westby
Published 15th Nov 2023, 10:17 GMT

The data experts at King Casino Bonus have put together their latest Premier League predictions for the end of the 2023/24 season and there are some surprise findings...and some not to surprising.

Who will be champions, who will their nearest rivals be, and just how bad is Manchester United’s finish predicted to be?

Is this a wobble for Tottenham or will they fall out of the title race?

Will Erling Haaland and Manchester City win another Premier League title? (Picture: Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)Will Erling Haaland and Manchester City win another Premier League title? (Picture: Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)
Can Sheffield United, after taking four points from their last two games before the international break, survive, or will we see a record low points total for the bottom three?

Here we go…

Pos Team P W D L GD Pts
1 Manchester City 38 32 2 4 76 98
2 Liverpool 38 29 6 3 56 93
3 Arsenal 38 26 7 5 45 85
4 Newcastle United 38 22 9 7 32 75
5 Aston Villa 38 22 7 9 30 73
6 Tottenham Hotspur 38 22 7 9 17 73
7 Manchester United 38 18 10 10 11 64
8 Brighton 38 15 8 15 1 53
9 Fulham 38 14 10 14 -5 52
10 Brentford 38 14 7 17 -4 49
11 Crystal Palace 38 13 10 15 -5 49
12 Chelsea 38 11 14 13 -4 47
13 West Ham United 38 12 9 17 -10 45
14 Wolves 38 11 10 17 -10 14
15 Everton 38 8 13 17 -15 37
16 Bournemouth 38 8 9 21 -32 33
17 Nottingham Forest 38 8 8 22 -27 32
18 Burnley 38 5 6 27 -47 21
19 Luton Town 38 4 8 26 -39 20
20 Sheffield United 38 3 6 29 -64 15
