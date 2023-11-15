Big shake-up predicted in Premier League title race involving Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur, plus will Sheffield United survive relegation
The data experts at King Casino Bonus have put together their latest Premier League predictions for the end of the 2023/24 season and there are some surprise findings...and some not to surprising.
Who will be champions, who will their nearest rivals be, and just how bad is Manchester United’s finish predicted to be?
Is this a wobble for Tottenham or will they fall out of the title race?
Can Sheffield United, after taking four points from their last two games before the international break, survive, or will we see a record low points total for the bottom three?
Here we go…
|Pos
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Manchester City
|38
|32
|2
|4
|76
|98
|2
|Liverpool
|38
|29
|6
|3
|56
|93
|3
|Arsenal
|38
|26
|7
|5
|45
|85
|4
|Newcastle United
|38
|22
|9
|7
|32
|75
|5
|Aston Villa
|38
|22
|7
|9
|30
|73
|6
|Tottenham Hotspur
|38
|22
|7
|9
|17
|73
|7
|Manchester United
|38
|18
|10
|10
|11
|64
|8
|Brighton
|38
|15
|8
|15
|1
|53
|9
|Fulham
|38
|14
|10
|14
|-5
|52
|10
|Brentford
|38
|14
|7
|17
|-4
|49
|11
|Crystal Palace
|38
|13
|10
|15
|-5
|49
|12
|Chelsea
|38
|11
|14
|13
|-4
|47
|13
|West Ham United
|38
|12
|9
|17
|-10
|45
|14
|Wolves
|38
|11
|10
|17
|-10
|14
|15
|Everton
|38
|8
|13
|17
|-15
|37
|16
|Bournemouth
|38
|8
|9
|21
|-32
|33
|17
|Nottingham Forest
|38
|8
|8
|22
|-27
|32
|18
|Burnley
|38
|5
|6
|27
|-47
|21
|19
|Luton Town
|38
|4
|8
|26
|-39
|20
|20
|Sheffield United
|38
|3
|6
|29
|-64
|15