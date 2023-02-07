Sheffield United striker Billy Sharp blasted ‘disrespectful’ Wrexham after the Blades finally overcame their National League opponents deep into stoppage time of the FA Cup fourth-round replay.

With the scores level at 1-1, Sharp slid home the winner as the team sat second in the Championship finally overcame the team second in the National League after two pulsating ties.

Sander Berge added a third before Sharp took aim in his post-match interview on ITV.

Billy Sharp of Sheffield United, simulates crying as they taunt fans of Wrexham following their side's defeat, during the Emirates FA Cup Fourth Round Replay match between Sheffield United and Wrexham (Picture: Michael Regan/Getty Images)

"It was a great cup tie over two games. They played excellently,” he began, before adding: "I think they've been disrespectful with a few things before the game, thinking they were already through. I'm glad we've beat them.

"They're doing well in their league, we're doing well in ours but I wasn't happy with a few of their players but that's it now.

"We've got one over on them, good luck to them for promotion and we've put that to bed now. A few of their players I wasn't happy with and I was a bit frustrated at the end because I should have put the game to bed before I did.

"I wasn't happy with the way they've been as a club before the game, eyeing up Spurs. They've not even beat us. We're an honest set of lads and we want to go as far as we can in the competition. If we get beat in the next round, so be it. We'll give it a right go.

"They thought we were going to roll over when they got back into it. I think the referee was helping them as well.. we didn't get a thing all night."

There was a counter claim in the post-match press conferences, with Wrexham captain Ben Tozer accusing Sharp of a “real lack of humility” in the tunnel after the game.

Tozer said: “He [Sharp] should show more respect to us than telling us to shove it on the documentary.

“I said face to face to him: ‘Show more humility’. We congratulated them on the win and it’s just a shame that’s the way it ended.”

Wrexham manager Phil Parkinson said: “I was a bit disappointed with Billy at the end, some of the things he was shouting at the end in the tunnel.

“He’s a fantastic player but I thought he was disrespectful at the end. I think the way their players, fans and staff celebrated was a mark of how tough we made it but my message to Billy is: ‘You’re better than that.’

