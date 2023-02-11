Billy Sharp injury concern for Sheffield United ahead of key Middlesbrough game after thumping win over Swansea City

Paul Heckingbottom hailed Sheffield United’s aggression in a dominant 3-0 win over Swansea.

Goals from Sander Berge and Jack Robinson gave the Blades a first-half lead before substitute Oli McBurnie rounded off the victory with a goal in the final minute.

Manager Heckingbottom said: “I thought we were good, we fully committed to it. I know Swansea can dominate games and they were brave early on.

“We stepped onto them, especially in the second half, and were aggressive with it, which made the game predictable.

Max Lowe of Sheffield Utd (R) is challenged by Ollie Cooper of Swansea City (Picture: Andrew Yates / Sportimage)

“We try and be prepared for every team, through possession and counter-attack, and today we had to get the message across really quick.”

On his decision to not include McBurnie from the start, he said: “I saw how upset he was. He wanted to play even more because Swansea is his former club but I wanted to know if he was fit, so I didn’t take the risk.

“It’s a relentless schedule. The three-day matches are not a problem but when it’s consecutively week after week it’s a problem. We try to use the experience to our advantage. It’s just the focus. We need to make sure we can work on things.”

McBurnie was eventually introduced after an injury to fellow striker Billy Sharp and Heckingbottom said: “That’s the story of the season. I can’t wait to have everyone back!

Injury concern - Billy Sharp of Sheffield Utd (Picture: Andrew Yates / Sportimage)

“We have to look at Sharp’s outcome after his injury to see what’s really happened.”

Swansea came close to scoring within minutes of kick-off when Joel Piroe’s strike from just inside the box was pushed away by goalkeeper Wes Foderingham. Berge made it 1-0 in the 21st minute after incredible ball movement from Iliman Ndiaye to McAtee on the flank, who found Berge for a placed finish from outside of the box.

Swansea manager Russell Martin then received a yellow card for protesting the referee’s decisions.

Swansea’s hopes sunk further as Oliver Norwood’s direct free-kick rebounded off the bar and landed perfectly for Robinson to strike a powerful half-volley into the roof of the net.

Tough tackling from both teams continued in the second half as both McAtee and Swansea’s Ben Cabango were shown yellow cards for dangerous challenges.

Swansea replaced Liam Cullen with Morgan Whittaker while for the hosts, McAtee and the possibly injured Sharp were replaced by Ben Osborn and McBurnie.

Swansea were unlucky not to get a goal back after Oli Cooper’s shot was saved by Foderingham after a quick counter-attack.

But Robinson hit the left post after a pass by Norwood and McBurnie made it 3-0 with a simple tap-in from close range with a minute of the 90 remaining.

The win keeps United 10 points clear of third-placed Middlesbrough, whose visit on Wednesday looks set to be huge.

Heckingbottom added: “Middlesbrough is next and we have got to keep standards and levels high in preparation for the game. We have high expectations.

“I know they are all big games coming up and our opponents’ approach will be different. They will go for the big game. We can’t be complacent with other teams.”

Sheffield United: Foderingham, Ahmedhodzic, Egan, Robinson, Bogle (Basham 90), Berge (Coulibaly 90), Norwood, McAtee (Osborn 71), Lowe (Fleck 90), Ndiaye, Sharp (McBurnie 72). Unused substitutes: Davies, Clark.

Swansea City: Fisher, Naughton, Cabango, Wood-Gordon, Manning, Grimes, Fulton (Allen 88), Cooper, Ntcham (Cundle 64), Cullen (Whittaker 55), Piroe. Unused substitutes: Darling, Webb, Walsh, Sorinola.

