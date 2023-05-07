Birmingham City v Sheffield United: Paul Heckingbottom 'is done with celebrating' as he looks to kick on

Paul Heckingbottom says he has done his celebrating of Sheffield United's promotion, even with the season having one game to run.

The Blades manager set his team the target of the club’s highest second-tier points total. After Thursday's 1-0 defeat at Huddersfield Town – managed by Neil Warnock, whose 2005-06 side jointly holds the record – the only way to achieve it is by signing off their season with victory at Birmingham City on Monday.

Heckingbottom's mindset is typical of the relentlessness of top managers, even though his side is guaranteed of its place in next season's Premier League. Birmingham know they will be in the Championship.

"My work started straight after the West Brom game (when promotion was assured),” he insisted. "I've done my bit with celebrating, I want to get on with next season, have a good holiday then come back and hit the ground running.

RELENTLESS: Sheffield United manager Paul Heckingbottom

"We want to approach (Monday) well regardless of the game. There's one more game and we want to make sure we win it.

"We want to make sure everyone's fit and ready to go."

One important element behind this season's success was the fact Heckingbottom was able to get all his transfer business done before the campaign begun, even though the transfer window was open for its first month.

"This is important," he stressed as he continues to press the Sheffield United board for answers on what budget he will be working with. "We did really well last summer, doing a lot of things early. We had real clarity with what we had to spend."

Jayden Bogle is a doubt for the final game having dislocated his finger last week.

“He just fell awkwardly and caught it,” explained Heckingbottom. “We want to see how he’s doing.”

Bogle's absence meant the Blades were forced to use Enda Stevens earlier than expected on Thursday when Max Lowe went off injured after eight minutes, and was substituted after 67. The Blades will look to manage the Irishman's minutes again in the second city.

“Enda was always going to be coming on at some stage because we wanted to give him some minutes," said his manager. "But in the end, we had to bring him on too early if you get what I mean. We didn’t want him to effectively play a full 90 (minutes).”

Last six games: Birmingham City LLWLDD; Sheffield United LWWLWW

Referee: D Webb (County Durham)