Blackpool v Sheffield United: Half-century of points is tantalising prize for Blades before 2023

SHOULD Sheffield United triumph at Bloomfield Road on Thursday evening, their Championship points tally will hit the half-century mark before the old year is out.

For manager Paul Heckingbottom, it's all about seizing the moment in the here and now with all successful sides finding different ways of winning, come rain or shine.

His United team have done that in their last four matches - and on seven occasions in their last eight games to put considerable 'scoreboard pressure' on their rivals.

While reaching 50 points ahead of 2023 may represent a bellwether moment, psychologically speaking, Heckingbottom is keeping his eye on another figure, first and foremost.

Paul Heckingbottom. Picture: PA

He commented: "We want to make the gap between sixth as big as we possibly can. At some point, it may shrink, but we will then want it to go big again.

"The more we get right and better we perform now, the more chance we have got. The first thing is can we get in that top six and put ourselves in with a chance of being in the mix to go up. That's it.

The more we do now, the better we are going to be. Let's go for them now.

"There's no excuses now. You cannot wait until the next moment and next game.

"We have done that all along. When we have been beaten, a team has had to earn it and we've had a go.

"You have to accept you are not going to be at your best every week for different reasons because those in front of you are trying everything to stop you.

"We can make it really difficult (for other teams). Just like the 3-0 lead (against Coventry), we earned the right to see the game out."

December on the Fylde coast can be wet and wild. But events will surely struggle to match the crazy spectacle in the reverse fixture at Bramall Lane which saw six goals shared, four red cards and a late missed penalty.

It was a major contender for the most dramatic Championship game of the season and Heckingbottom is fully expecting Blackpool to make life uncomfortable for United once again.

A familiar sight to Unitedites in former Blades and Sheffield Wednesday striker Gary Madine will certainly be doing his level best to play the role of 'pantomime villain'.

He continued: "I certainly know what it is like going there and how they played here. I know in my head what they are going to do.

"They are going to try and upset us and I don't think they will take a backward step.

"I think they will try and do as much as they possibly can to make us defend and play off Madine and get runners off that and play in behind our midfield as much as they can and think that while they are doing that, we cannot hurt them.

"When a team plays that way, it has to be respected because you cannot necessarily stop it.

"It's a big one for Madine playing against his ex-mates and he's a big part of what they do."

Last six games: Blackpool LLLDDD; Sheffield United WLWWWW.

Referee: P Bankes (Merseyside).